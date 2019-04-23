It's hard to overstate the impact that Sony's Gran Turismo series has had on gearhead culture since the first game was released on our shores over two decades ago. The newest game in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, was released for the Playstation 4 some 18 months ago.

Polyphony Digital, the game's developer, keeps things fresh with periodic updates. The latest update adds five beautifully rendered cars and some new race events to keep players occupied.

The addition of the iconic Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86 was long overdue. This car is as important to Japanese car enthusiasts as cars like the '57 Chevy Bel Air and the '64½ Ford Mustang are to American car enthusiasts.

Frankly, we're shocked that the game didn't ship with this car from the beginning, but we're glad it's available now. The other Japanese car in this update is a 2014 Honda Fit Hybrid – hardly an exciting choice, but it could make for a fun spec racing series with your friends online.

Equally as iconic as the AE86, the update includes the 1988 Porsche 962C race car. It's seen here in generic "Racing" livery meant to mimic the famous blue and white Rothmans cigarette paint scheme. Fans of German cars might also be happy to find a 2003 Audi TT in the update as well.

The fifth car in the update is a 1966 Renault R8 Gordini, which should be a lot of fun to toss around smaller, tighter tracks while competing with other classic sports cars. In fact, the update includes two new rounds of the Compétition de France racing series.

The Porsche 962C can race in the new Group 1 Cup events, while the Audi TT can participate in the new Tourist Trophy races. All in all, this update promises plenty of fun, and a good excuse for players who haven't logged into Gran Turismo Sport in a while to knock the rust off.

Source: Gran-Turismo.com