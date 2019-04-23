There’s something we need to say right off the bat here. Pack away all your bench racing statistics. The world already knows that, on paper, the McLaren 720S is faster than the 600LT. It should be – the 720 punches way above its weight class thanks to its 710-horsepower (592-kilowatt) 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Not that the 600LT is a slouch with its 3.8-liter, 592-hp (441-kW) twin-turbo mill. For that matter, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante that shows up later is a serious contender with its 630-hp (470-kW) V10.

This supercar drag race isn’t conducted on paper. For that matter, it’s not even held on dry pavement. 888MF on YouTube brought these McLaren brothers to an airfield somewhere in England for some epic high-speed action, but the English weather had other plans. Such conditions usually send would-be racers to the pub for some refreshments, but the crew for this video shoot decided that ultra-fast supercars and water can coexist, so the filming – and the racing – continued.

10 Photos

Obviously, this contest wouldn’t be based on power, but traction. To that end, the 720S was wearing a set of winter tires, though such rubber isn’t necessarily advantageous in warmer, wet conditions. Then again, the Pirelli Trofeo R tires fitted to the 600LT are decidedly dry-use with minimal tread, so both cars were essentially racing on a very thin layer of water at speeds above 100 mph. Sounds exciting.

The runs were conducted without using launch control, presumably because the systems would go mad trying to understand why anyone would race a McLaren in the rain. Ordinarily we don’t spoil the outcome, but the entertainment here is watching these machines slicing through water so don’t be upset over the 720S losing some of the races. That holds especially true when, just for the fun of it, the all-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan Performante comes out to play. It should come as no surprise that, in these conditions, it spanked both McLarens quite badly.

At least all the cars kept the rubber-side down without any major spins. Here’s hoping 888MF gets some better weather for the next supercar outing.

Source: 888MF via YouTube