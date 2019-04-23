Two high performance luxury behemoths battle it out in this drag race video from Gumbal (not to be confused with the Gumball Rally) on YouTube. The video begins with a beautiful Alpina B7 Biturbo finished in signature Alpina green. It's being followed closely by a bright blue Audi RS6 Avant.

However, that Audi is not the machine the Alpina is set to line up against. Instead, the tuned, bespoke BMW is set to race a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. That's the matchup we all clicked to see.

First, the 608 horsepower, twin-turbocharged luxury sedan warms up by facing off against a smaller stablemate, a BMW M2. The Alpina obliterates the M2, jumping ahead at the start and never looking back.

With the opening bout over, we're ready for the main event as the matte grey AMG lines up with the powerful Alpina. The two cars have a lot in common: both are bespoke ultra-luxury performance sedans. Both are powered by a twin turbo V8. Both have all wheel drive. Both make in excess of 600 horsepower.

So which one is faster? The tension builds as both cars maneuver into position at the starting line. The AMG takes the left lane; the Alpina is on the right. The AMG gets the holeshot this time, jumping slightly ahead of the B7.

The B7 catches up and the cars appear nearly dead even, but the Alpina cannot overcome its setback at the launch. At the finish line, it appears that the AMG won by less than a car length.

We imagine that if this race was repeated several times, the results might be different each time. The cars appear to be very evenly matched, and the result seemed to come down to the drivers. That's our kind of drag racing.

Source: Gumbal on YouTube