There are very few places in the world where someone can legally open the throttle and push a vehicle's speed to an absolute limit, but the runway at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Merritt Island, Florida, is one of them. In this video, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS proves whether the factory-rated top speed of 211 miles per hour (340 kilometers per hour) is really accurate.

This is a stock 911 GT2 RS with 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque running through a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. The concrete runway that the car is on measures 3 miles (4.828 kilometers) long plus an additional 1,000 feet (304.8 meters) of asphalt runoff at each end. The site also boasts just a quarter inch (6.35 millimeters) of elevation change across its length, so there are no hills that throw off the results. If you're curious, then this video even provides the exact weather conditions on the day of the test.

Off the line, the GT2 RS hits 100 mph (161 kph) than most vehicles you see in traffic can hit 60 mph (96 kph). The velocity figures only climb from there, but the rate of acceleration slows dramatically north of 190 mph (306 kph). From there, the speeds tick upward more gradually. Watch the clip to see whether the Porsche is really good for 211 mph.

For something completely different, the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds also released a video (below) of a 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid on the runway. Spoiler alert: it's not nearly as fast as the Porsche, but you might be surprised what speed this family sedan can reach. The clip also includes separate acceleration and braking tests for the Fusion, too.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds via YouTube