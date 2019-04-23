As a bonus, witness a stock Ford Fusion Hybrid do a top speed run, too.
There are very few places in the world where someone can legally open the throttle and push a vehicle's speed to an absolute limit, but the runway at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Merritt Island, Florida, is one of them. In this video, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS proves whether the factory-rated top speed of 211 miles per hour (340 kilometers per hour) is really accurate.
This is a stock 911 GT2 RS with 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque running through a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. The concrete runway that the car is on measures 3 miles (4.828 kilometers) long plus an additional 1,000 feet (304.8 meters) of asphalt runoff at each end. The site also boasts just a quarter inch (6.35 millimeters) of elevation change across its length, so there are no hills that throw off the results. If you're curious, then this video even provides the exact weather conditions on the day of the test.
Off the line, the GT2 RS hits 100 mph (161 kph) than most vehicles you see in traffic can hit 60 mph (96 kph). The velocity figures only climb from there, but the rate of acceleration slows dramatically north of 190 mph (306 kph). From there, the speeds tick upward more gradually. Watch the clip to see whether the Porsche is really good for 211 mph.
For something completely different, the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds also released a video (below) of a 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid on the runway. Spoiler alert: it's not nearly as fast as the Porsche, but you might be surprised what speed this family sedan can reach. The clip also includes separate acceleration and braking tests for the Fusion, too.
Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds via YouTube
The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds (JBPG) runway, located in Merritt Island FL. is not only the widest and flattest runway in the world but also close to the longest. For over 10 years, Johnny Bohmer has been performing Straight Line Aerodynamic Testing for many manufacturers and thousands of vehicles here. The all concrete runway is 3 miles long with an additional 1000 ft. asphalt runoff on each end. The runway is also 100 yds. wide with an additional 50ft wide traffic lane on each side and has an elevation variance of only 1⁄4 in. from north to south over the 3 miles making this one of the flattest, large surface concrete platforms in the world. You hardly notice the 24 in. crown in the center of the runway due to the immense width of the surface. In todays’ time, the availability of concrete would make this runway impossible to build. The traction is also substantially better here than any street surface; not as good as a drag strip, but much better than the street.
Johnny Bohmer has developed a program to debunk myths and fact check the manufacturer’s claims of vehicles performance. While testing the vehicles, Johnny’s team will data log each vehicle and record the findings. These have been useful to many manufacturers because of the vehicles ability to drive at speed for 2.5 miles while still have a safe, shut down area. Performance videos will be posted to the public on the recently started, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel.
The vehicles being tested are timed and speed checked with Garmin and GoPro interior monitoring systems. External timing and speed are performed by the International Mile Racing Association (IMRA) who is a sanctioning body accepted by numerous auto groups and the Guinness Book of World Records. Johnny and his team will routinely test 1⁄2 mile, 1 mile, 1.5 mile, 2 mile, 2.3 mile, 2.5 mile and 2.7 mile distances. Manufacturers come from all over the world to test many types of vehicles at JBPG including sports cars, race cars, tractor trailers, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, fire safety, law enforcement and the list goes on.
On March 9, 2019, Johnny Bohmer had a small group of vehicles testing at JBPG; ranging from the Bugatti Chiron and Porsche GT2RS to the Ford GT and Nissan GTR. The weather conditions that day are listed below.
10:00AM EST.
Temp: 23C/73.4F
Dew point: 18C/64.4F Humidity: 73% Wind: 00000kt (0 mph)
Surface Temp: 25C/77F
3:00PM EST.
Temp: 26C/78.8F
Dew point: 18C/64.4F Humidity: 61%
Wind: 09008kt (9 MPH) Wind Direction: Southeast Surface Temp: 33.9C/93F
Of the vehicles testing, one we were interested in seeing was the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2RS. With 690 HP and a theoretical top speed of 211 MPH, we were eager to see how this vehicle would perform.
The professional driver lined up for the 2.7 mile test and was able to achieve a surprising, 211.694 MPH (340.688 KPH) speed.
One of the main functions of the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds is to safely determine all aspects of a vehicle’s performance capabilities while determining the accuracy of the manufacturer’s claims.
Last but not least, please subscribe to the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel as we continue to perform more testing with some of your favorite vehicles.