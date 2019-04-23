After recently appearing under camouflage in Red Square, the convertible version of the Aurus Senat made its undisguised debut during a Russiam military parade. The model's chunky shape has a masculine aesthetic that fits very well with the troops marching in formation and rumbling tanks.

The Senat convertible appears very similar to the sedan, except it has a two-door body and an opening roof. The clip doesn't provide a chance to see how the model looks with the top closed. On the inside, there's a special handle so that an important person can stand in the back and look imposing during a parade while the big car motors along.

This video doesn't provide a look under the hood, but the convertible likely shares the same hybrid-assisted, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a total system output of 598 horsepower (446 kilowatts). The power runs through a nine-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive. In the sedan, this powertrain accelerates the vehicle to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in six seconds, and the figure is probably similar for the droptop.

51 Photos

Aurus' models are initially only available to the Russian government, but wealthy folks there should be able to buy them eventually. Later, customer sales might begin outside of Russia, too. The lineup includes the Senat sedan, which is also available as a limousine similar to the one Vladimir Putin uses, the Arsenal minivan, and the forthcoming Komendant SUV. Folks in need of extra security can get also get armored versions of the vehicles.

Source: Новости на Первом Канале via YouTube