A new spy video catches a pair of Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test mules on the highway. The two cars don't wear any camouflage, and they have slightly different rear wings.

The guys filming this video are very excited to see the Mustangs on the road. If you couldn't see what's happening, you might think these folks are stalking wild animals.

The Grabber Lime green GT500 has a bigger, more aggressive wing than its blue counterpart. It might be part of the optional Carbon Fiber Track Package that makes 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of downforce at 180 miles per hour (290 kilometers per hour), versus 379 pounds (172 kilograms) at 180 mph for the standard one.

Both cars share aggressive elements elsewhere. There's a big front splitter with tiny fins in the corners. The side sills are massive, too. From looking at the body, the new GT500 appears to hold up to Ford's promise that the model is as capable on the track as it is on the drag strip.

The two GT500s only occupy around the initial three minutes of this video. Stick around afterward to see some more Mustangs, just not these highly anticipated upcoming models.

The GT500 packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 making over 700 horsepower and running through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. There are few exact performance figures at this time, but the Blue Oval says the coupe can cover the quarter mile in less than 11 seconds.

Look for the GT500 to make a full debut this summer and sales should begin before the end of the year.

Source: MotorTube via YouTube