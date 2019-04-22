Remember the Bugatti Divo? We’re betting you probably do. It made a tremendous splash last year at Pebble Beach, wowing everyone with its menacing face and body tweaks designed to bite the air a bit harder for better downforce on a track. Underneath all the bodywork is a familiar Bugatti Chiron, but we were tremendously impressed at how Bugatti designers created a fresh hypercar with its own sinister personality. But then just as quick as it popped up, it disappeared.

Now, Bugatti is reminding us that yes, the Divo is still a thing and it’s coming. As you can see from Bugatti’s Facebook post below, the menacing satin black hypercar is getting a thorough high-temperature desert workout. We aren’t privy to the exact location of this testing, but in the post, Bugatti says the Divo is enduring “hours and hours” of sustained speeds at 155 mph (250 km/h) in temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). We doubt any Divo owners would ever subject their car to such extremes, but just in case, Bugatti seems fit to make sure the edgy machine is up to the challenge.

It’s not as if there will be a gaggle of Divo owners looking for expansive desert tracks, either. Bugatti is only building 40 cars all total, and the niche automaker says all of them are already sold. Well, sort-of anyway – back in January a dealership near Munich, Germany listed one of the 40 build slots for sale at a whopping €7,913,500, or $8,912,603 in current U.S. greenbacks. A quick check on the dealership website shows the build slot is still apparently available, and it’s even marked down to just €6,990,000, which equals $7,872,508 for you American-based deal seekers.

80 Photos

What sets the Divo apart from the Chiron? The incredible 1,500-horsepower (1,119-kilowatt) quad-turbo W16 engine remains the same, but the Divo loses some weight for better corner carving. The bodywork also helps in that area significantly, but the higher downforce drops the Divo’s top speed to 236 mph (380 km/h).

Deliveries of the ultra-exotic hypercar should begin late this year or in early 2020.

Bugatti via Facebook