A new spy video provides a look at a pair of Mini Hardtop John Cooper Works GP models that are lapping the Nürburgring. One of the cars lacks camouflage and body modifications but still makes an aggressive sound, suggesting this one might just be a test mule for evaluating the modified powertrain.

The engine making the mean sound is reportedly a version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged in BMW models like the X2 M35i where the powerplant makes 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts). The rest of the drivetrain is a bigger mystery, but the GP might use an eight-speed gearbox with all-wheel drive like other vehicles with this engine. Much larger brakes should let this Mini slow down quickly for multiple laps.

The JCW GP also wears a much more aggressive body. There are wider fenders at both ends and a roof-mounted wing that's even wider than the hatchback. A more aggressive front fascia has bigger inlets for routing air to the brakes and engine bay. To save weight, many components might be carbon fiber.

Expect a very aggressive interior, including heavily bolstered seats. Like previous GP models, the rear seats might be gone in an effort to shed weight. It means there is lots of cargo space behind the front chairs, though.

Mini only plans to build 3,000 examples of the new GP, and sales begin in 2020. We don't yet know the global allocation of these high-performance vehicles but expect the limited run to sell out quickly.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube