A performance-oriented Hyundai Sonata N is possibly on the way, and X-Tomi Design now provides a render of what the speedy sedan might look like. The N Line variant is at least a year away from arriving, but the hardcore N model still doesn't have official confirmation from the company's execs.

Compared to the standard Sonata (in the gallery above), X-Tomi Design gives the N version render a modified lower fascia with larger intakes in the corners and a red-accented splitter. Larger wheels feature five sets of dual spokes, and the open design makes it easy to see the red brake calipers.

While a full-bore N variant might join the lineup eventually, Hyundai confirms that an N Line version is on the way with over 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts), which would be a big improvement over the existing offerings of a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 180 hp (134 kW) or a turbo 2.5-liter with 191 hp (142 kW). A hybrid powertain joins the range in 2020, too.

The latest Sonata features an overhauled exterior design that gives the sedan a coupe-like silhouette. On the inside, there's a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen is on top of the center stack. A push-button gear selector has eye-catching styling on the console.

The 2020 Sonata begins production in September at Hyundai's factory in Alabama. The first of them should arrive at American dealers in October. Pricing is not yet available for the four-door.

Source: X-Tomi Design