The Chevrolet Traverse is no longer available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The information comes from GM Authority, which claims dealers of the marque can no longer put orders for the three-row SUV with the four-banger.

The discontinuation of the LTG motor basically means you won’t be able to buy a turbo version of the Traverse anymore. The only available engine for the model will remain a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.0-liter turbo-four was offered exclusively on the Traverse RS trim and delivered 257 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. It was paired with the same nine-speed automatic. The only available option now, the 3.6-liter V6, produces 310 hp (231 kW) and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque.

According to GM Authority, the reason for the discontinuation of the four-cylinder unit is General Motors’ will to simplify the Traverse lineup, both for the customers and on the production line. Also, the two engines were very close in terms of output and efficiency which makes the smaller one not really necessary.

GM’s decision took place for the mid-2019 model year and it’s interesting to see whether the automaker has plans to launch a replacement for the 2.0-liter engine in the near future. It has already announced a new four-banger codenamed LSY will be available for the refreshed GMC Acadia and it’s also expected to find its place under the hood of the facelifted Cadillac XT5. Given that, it makes sense to see the turbo unit make an appearance in the Traverse for the 2020 model year.

The last update for the Traverse arrived last year with the launch of the aforementioned RS trim level which adds sporty exterior and interior tweaks. These include black window trim and roof rails, 20-inch wheels, and RS badges.

Source: GM Authority