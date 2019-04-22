The name “Scout” makes Europeans think of Skoda’s lineup of rugged wagons and SUVs, while Americans have memories of the Jeep-rivaling International Harvester Scout. It appears the “Scout” nameplate could make a comeback in North America based on a couple of trademarks recently filed by Ford.

As discovered by Ford Authority, the Blue Oval company has taken the legal measures to secure the “Scout” and “Bronco Scout” nameplates with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademarks were filed on April 15, and while it doesn’t necessarily mean Ford will actually use them, it could be a sign of things to come in regards to the reborn Bronco and its smaller brother.

Speculative render of the Ford "Baby Bronco"

One could imagine Scout being used for the “Baby Bronco,” which Ford currently refers to as an off-road version of the 2020 Escape. The smaller of the two off-road SUVs has already been confirmed to ride on the same platform as the new Escape (Kuga in Europe), which in turn means it will have a lot in common with the not-for-America Focus in its fourth generation.

Another plausible scenario is a rugged trim level for the bigger Bronco in the same vein as Skoda has the Octavia Scout wagon and the Karoq and Kodiaq Scout SUVs with standard all-wheel drive.

We might learn a thing or two about Ford’s “Scout” later this year considering Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president of product development and purchasing, has already announced plans to unveil the Escape off-road version in about six months. We already know the SUV nicknamed “Baby Bronco” will have a boxier appearance than the car-like 2020 Escape, along with extra ground clearance, a more upright windshield, and a different track or width – as per a statement made by Thai-Tang in an interview with The Detroit Bureau.

In regards to the larger of the two Broncos, it will arrive at some point in 2020 and will allegedly be offered in two- and four-door flavors. It’s expected to utilize a body-on-frame chassis, an EcoBoost engine with approximately 325 horsepower on tap, and a seven-speed manual transmission. Much like the Wrangler, the SUV will reportedly feature removable doors and a detachable roof.

The Broncos are not the only new vehicles in the pipeline as Ford is also working on an “affordable” model and a performance version of the Mustang-esque electric SUV.

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office via Ford Authority