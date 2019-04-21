The Porsche 911 is an absolute terror on the track. We know this, and actually, just about a month ago we were talking about a 911 on the very track pictured above. It’s Road Atlanta, which as you can probably surmise by the name is located not far from the major southern U.S. metropolis in Braselton, Georgia. At 2.4 miles it’s not an endurance monster like the Nürburgring is, but Road Atlanta is a technical high-speed dynamo featuring difficult turns and a massive straight with a slight right-hand kink that makes even seasoned drivers sweat a bit.

Our previous article featured the insane twin-turbo 911 GT2 RS, which incidentally set a track record at Road Atlanta with a time of 1:24.88. Porsche also had a 911 GT3 RS on-hand, and for anyone who needs validation that the naturally aspirated version is also amazeballs, it turned a lap of 1:26.24 – just over a second behind the boosted version packing considerably more power. Specifically, the GT3 RS produces 520 horsepower (383 kilowatts) while spinning to a glorious 9,000 rpm, compared to the 700-hp (522 kW) sledgehammer powering the GT2 RS. If that’s not impressive enough, the GT3 also beat the 755-hp (563 kW) Corvette ZR1 around the circuit. The victory is only a couple tenths of a second, but that's not bad considering the power difference between the two cars is equivalent to a freaking VW Golf GTI.

4 Photos

The GT3’s impressive attributes are easy to see in the video. The G-meter on the bottom of the video next to the speedometer shows lateral forces spiking to 1.7g in some cases, and even under hard braking the car hits 1.5g on a few occasions. The only spot on the course where the GT2 RS had an advantage was on the back straight, where it topped out a 172 mph compared to 161 for the GT3 RS.

Word is the next-generation 911 GT3 RS will retain a naturally aspirated engine. Hopefully, Porsche brings it back to Road Atlanta so we can continue to enjoy the sights and sounds of this delectable supercar in action.

Source: Porsche via YouTube