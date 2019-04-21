Earlier this month, we had the chance to see the new BMW X5 M testing around the Nurburgring and the prototype was looking quite close to its final production form. It won’t debut until later this year though, but our colleagues at Kolesa.ru have a new exclusive rendering to ease the wait proposing a very plausible design for the performance SUV.

This virtual drawing is simply taking off the disguise of the test vehicle and is replacing it with production clothes. In fact, it’s not very difficult to imagine what the range-topping X5 would look like given the fact that the non-M version is already quite aggressive in some design aspects.

2 Photos

The most notable changes will be focused around the front fascia where the bumper will gain significantly larger air intakes, some carbon fiber accents, and even additional air diffusers in the lower section. At the back, the massive diffuser with an integrated quad exhaust system makes a bold statement about the SUV’s performance.

Speaking of the dynamic capabilities of the new X5 M, the vehicle will rely on an updated version of BMW’s familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. In this application, it will deliver somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to all four wheels through a standard eight-speed automatic and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Should you want even more power, BMW is also cooking up a Competition version dialed up to about 617 hp (460 kW). While the peak torque will most likely remain unchanged, it will be available in a broader rpm range and will make the X5 M even faster in corners. Other improvements over the “standard” X5 M could include stiffer engine mounts, lowered suspension, upgraded dampers, and a stiffer sway bar.

Source: Kolesa.ru