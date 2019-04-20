The annual Easter Jeep Safari is on in Moab, Utah and out of the six concepts that Jeep announced earlier, there is one concept that we're swooning over – the Jeep Gladiator M-715 Five-Quarter.

This single cab truck concept is based on the military version of the 1968 Jeep Gladiator called the Kaiser Jeep M-715. Aside from its antiquity and bare-bones goodness, what sets this concept apart from the other Gladiator concepts is the engine that resides under its massive hood: a 6.2-Liter supercharged Hemi V8.

17 Photos

707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque – if those figures aren't impressive enough for a pickup truck, we don't know what is.

Fortunately, Youtube's The Fast Lane Truck was present at the Eastern Jeep Safari and was able to give us a closer look at the Gladiator M-715 Five-Quarter concept.

Aside from the badass exterior, it's interesting to see that a lot of the rugged niceties of the military truck have been retained but given a modern twist. The repurposed parts are found inside and outside, including the taillights that were given LEDs. The headlights were also upgraded to HID units with LED auxiliary illumination.

Beyond aesthetics, the Gladiator M-715 Five-Quarter concept has Dynatrac Pro-rock 60 front and Dynatrac Pro-rock 80 rear axles for supreme off-road performance. These are then paired with 20-inch rims wrapped in 40-inch tires. A link and coil suspension setup replaces the leaf springs.

For a more detailed discussion about the Gladiator M-715 Five-Quarter concept, watch the video on top of this page. Mark Allen, Head of Jeep Design, discussed the whole thing himself.

What do you think of this bonkers concept? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck via Youtube