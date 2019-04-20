Maserati took a slightly different path on its 2019 NY Auto Show stint. Instead of launching a new car, it revealed the Levante GTS One of One, and the owner of the shiny new ride is none other than the two-time NBA Champion Ray Allen.

You probably know Ray Allen for his exciting dunks during the 90s or his impeccable three-point shooting that awarded LeBron James his second championship ring as a Miami Heat. In the latter, Allen has become infatuated with Miami, and that's what Maserati has given him with his new one-off Levante.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee received a customized Levante GTS with Blu Astro tri-coat exterior paint. This color is said to be inspired by the astral blue color of the galaxy, As well as the representation of the colors of the magical city of Miami. Completing the exterior details include the deep dark chrome finishings and the carbon fiber accents on the side mirror and door handles.

Inside, the Levante GTS One of One is showered by blue denim interior trims. In addition, you can find carbon fiber accents here as well, along with Ray Allen's signature on the back of the headrests and the "for Ray" engravement on the door sills. Other cabin details include basketball-inspired accents found on the floor mats.

Of note, the bulk of the customization on the Levante GTS One of One is purely aesthetic, so Allen's new ride will still have the 3.8-Liter V8 twin-turbo as its power plant, capable of producing 542 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

Attendees of this year's New York Auto Show was able to have a glimpse of the one-off Maserati SUV. With all the customization done to this car, we surely think Allen is so proud of his new ride from Maserati.

Source: Maserati