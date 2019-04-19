You might call Devyn Arnold a renegade. Rather than purchase a Jeep Wrangler, Arnold instead opted for a 2017 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk crossover SUV and modified it to such a degree that it’s surely able to keep up with many Jeep Wranglers off road.

The Fast Lane Car met with Arnold to take a tour around the little Jeep, which sports an approximately 2.5-inch suspension lift, chunky 16-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, a pair of light bars, a big roof rack with integrated ladder, and more. Subtle blue touches pop up throughout the exterior and interior in order to further help distinguish this custom Renegade from its stock counterparts.

The powertrain on this all-wheel-drive crossover, however, remains primarily stock. Power comes courtesy of a 180-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-four mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that Arnold describes as one of her “major dislikes” of the little crossover. Fortunately for Arnold, Jeep equips 2019 Renegade Trailhawk models with a new turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine. However, with three fewer horses in its stable, it's unlikely the forced-induction four's 177 horses are a significant step up over the naturally aspirated ponies produced by Arnold's Renegade Trailhawk.

While Arnold seems to enjoy her Renegade, she's blunt in her response to one specific question from The Fast Lane Car: “Would you get a Renegade again?” Watch the video above to find out her answer, and chime in with your thoughts on this custom Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in the comments below.

Source: The Fast Lane Car