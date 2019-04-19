Jeep is riding high, in more ways than one. The releases of the new JL Wrangler and JT Gladiator have been big hits with 4x4 fans.

While dealers usually have no problem moving Wrangler inventory, an oversupply of leftover 2018 JL Wranglers means that some buyers will be looking at unusually good deals on their new Jeep.

In a puzzling move, Jeep sold both JK and JL chassis Wranglers for the 2018 model year. While they were able to clear out the JK inventory out, Jeep dealers are still left with a lot of 2018 JL Wranglers. That can pay off big for new car buyers who find themselves in the market for a traditionally-styled SUV.

According to CarsDirect, a Jeep dealer incentives bulletin lists $500 cash on the hood of every 2018 Wrangler still in dealer inventory. They go on to point out that, while it may not seem like much money, it's a big deal.

The Wrangler has a dedicated fan base, and it is truly an all-season fun vehicle – top down in the summer, 4WD in the winter – so they are likely less susceptible to the ebb and flow of seasonal sales. Either way, Jeep sells a ton of them, and they usually don't need any help doing so, either. For a traditionally popular vehicle like the Wrangler, it's unusual to see incentives of any kind.

Still, dealers need to make room for 2019 Wranglers, and, soon enough, 2020 models. CarsDirect states that one dealer they visited in Huntington Beach, California was offering a brand new 2018 Wrangler Sahara 4-door at an incredible $8,985 discount.

Coupled with that $500 incentive, that's a grand total of $9,485 off the MSRP of a brand new Jeep Wrangler. When all is said and done, you're looking at a total discount of over 20%.

While you have have trouble replicating that exact deal elsewhere in the country on other leftover 2018 Wranglers, we're thinking it might be worth a try if you're in the market for one.

Source: CarsDirect