Zero Labs Automotive is showing off its plan to build an electric version of the original Ford Bronco. More than just slapping an electric motor under the hood and pushing them out the door, this project also gives the off-roader modern luxury with things like real wood interior panels and digital instruments. The company plans to build an initial run of 150 of them and reservations are open now.

Zero Labs Automotive Bronco electric restomod has a claimed 360-horsepower (269-kilowatt) output. A 70-kilowatt-hour battery allows for a 190-mile (306-kilometer) range. The motor runs through a five-speed manual transmission, which seems like an odd choice considering most electric vehicles use just a single speed. In this case, the build seeks to preserve the Bronco’s ultra-low speed off-road capability for crawling over rough terrain, but our partners at InsideEVs.com offer some additional speculation. Such an arrangement likely makes it easier for the builders to use parts like the Atlas two-speed transfer case and Currie differentials, simply because few or no modifications would be necessary to get them working.

For more comfortable off-roading, there are adjustable Fox coilovers. A set of Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers can slow the SUV down.

While the exterior looks like an authentic Bronco, the body panels are now carbon fiber. Inside, the cabin is similarly familiar but with touches like a choice of walnut or bamboo panels adorning the dashboard, center console, and door panels. The digital gauge cluster has a classic look to the dials but allows for modern telematics, so owners can treat the vintage-looking machine like a modern SUV.

While reservations are open now for the initial run, Zero Labs Automotive doesn't yet offer full pricing details about its restomod Bronco that blends classic style with a modern powerplant.

