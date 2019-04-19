The Tesla Model Y has big shoes to fill. The compact crossover chases the lauded Model 3, with promises of a three-row layout, Long Range and Performance trims, all-wheel drive, and a starting price of $39,000 (in 2021). But here's one option Tesla neglected to mention during its presentation: a rugged off-road trim.

Our rendering artists dreamt up this tough-looking Tesla for the trail. Think an off-road-focused Model Y sounds ridiculous? Don't be so sure. Consider all the otherwise un-tough vehicles available with these same cues: Kia Soul X-Line, Ford Focus Active, Mazda CX-30, Toyota RAV4 Adventure – the list goes on. Not to mention, the larger Model X isn't half bad at off-roading itself.

For what it's worth, the proposed Model Y off-roader probably won't take the fight to Jeep, but it looks tough enough for most consumers. Cues like black cladding over the fenders and side sills, a faux, front-mounted skid plate with a new grille piece, and a slightly raised ride height help distinguish this virtual off-roader over the road-going real thing.

As far as performance, don't expect anything outside of the current Model Y range. The Standard Range Model Y returns up to 230 miles (370 kilometers) between charges and can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.9 seconds. The Long Range model returns 300 miles (482 kilometers) while giving the Tesla the ability to hit 60 in a slightly quicker 5.5 seconds. At the top of the lineup, the Performance model gets 280 miles (450 kilometers) on a single charge, but sprints to 60 in just 4.8 seconds.

The Tesla Model Y goes on sale next year – but the base $39,000 Standard Range model isn't available until 2021. Buyers will be able to pick up the $42,700 Long Range, $46,700 Long Range (with dual motors), and $58,700 Performance models starting in 2020.