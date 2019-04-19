Aston Martin’s first foray into the SUV segment was bound to happen sooner or later, and we’re now only a few months away from the official unveiling. Previously referred to as the “Varekai,” the DBX will be revealed in full before the year’s end, and in the meantime, it’s currently undergoing final testing. Needless to say, the Nürburgring is where the Brits are putting the finishing touches on their high-riding vehicle.

A prototype wearing the now familiar camouflage was spotted the other day at the Green Hell and the sound coming from the engine was pretty intense. That could very well be the sound of AMG’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which in the DB11 grand tourer is good for 503 horsepower. It is believed the DBX will be offered at first with the engine from Affalterbach, with Aston Martin’s own V12 to be added later in the life cycle.

A recent batch of spy shots revealed Mercedes will also lend many of its interior bits and pieces to the DBX, while the electrical architecture will also be of German origins. Gaydon’s first SUV will ride on the same Aston Martin-developed platform as the future Lagonda sedan and SUV, which will be built from 2021 alongside the DBX at the company’s new factory in Wales.

When it’ll arrive to the market, the DBX will have to face some stiff competition coming from the likes of the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Lamborghini Urus. In addition, Ferrari will introduce its own SUV by the end of 2022 with the hard-to-pronounce “Purosangue” moniker.

The prototype spotted this week at the Green Hell is far from being the final version of the DBX as it seems to be lacking the production taillights while the pop-up rear door handles are missing as well. That being said, the final version will retain the shape and should look way better with everything in place, especially if we’re talking about the interior.

Aston Martin hasn’t specified when it will debut the DBX, but we know it’ll be “unveiled later this year” and will go into full production in 2020.

Video: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos / YouTube