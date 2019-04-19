The new Land Rover Defender is one of the most anticipated new models for this year. We’ve seen it testing on public roads and even around the Nurburgring several times, and we already knew it’s scheduled for a debut later this year. Now, we have a more precise timeframe for the premiere.

CarAdvice reports the rugged SUV will make its first international appearance in September this year. There’s a confirmation about that coming from Tim Krieger, Jaguar Land Rover general manager of communications and public relations, who told the publication deliveries will begin early next year.

"You've got Defender coming up later in the year which will be huge... the car will be revealed around September, but we won’t see customer deliveries until early next year. There will be something around Frankfurt. Whether it's at the motor show or whether it's an out of show event, we’re sorting that out at the moment, with Australia in early 2020.”

Land Rover has already commented on a couple of occasions that the new 2020 Defender won’t be just a focused off-roader as it will evolve into a much more refined vehicle with proper on-road manners. The model will target a broader customer range and should be just as good on asphalt as it is in the mud.

One of the new features on the vehicle that are designed to make it better on asphalt is the air suspension. Spy photos from a prototype testing in Moab, Utah show the SUV riding on an independent rear suspension with an anti-roll bar and air shock absorbers. This is a similar layout to the suspension the Land Rover Discovery 5 uses.

As a final note, American customers can expect to see the model in showrooms at some point in 2020. There’s no exact launch date yet, but we expect it to arrive in the United States during the first quarter of next year.

Source: CarAdvice