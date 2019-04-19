AMG head honcho Tobias Moers has disclosed more details about the GT Black Series programmed to come out at some point next year. In an interview at the 2019 New York Auto Show with British magazine Autocar, the boss in Affalterbach revealed the high-performance coupe will become the fastest-accelerating car the company has ever developed, with the obvious exception of the F1-engined One hypercar.

Last week, Moers actually hopped onto the driver’s seat and took the Black Series for a ride, a car he says will be “great competition with our close neighbor.” He was referring to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which in the MR specification is the fastest road-legal car around the Nürburgring. Speaking of which, the man in charge at AMG says the new coupe “gets good lap times too,” so we’re curious to find out whether it has a chance of improving Porsche’s record established last year when the 911 GT2 RS fiddled by Manthey-Racing lapped the Green Hell in 6 minutes and 40.3 seconds.

Moers says the new Black Series has what it takes to become the fastest AMG yet in terms of lap times, but not top speed. To do that, it needs a higher state of tune for the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, which in the GT R and GT R Pro churns 577 horsepower. Autocar has it on good authority the engineers will push the output to at least the 630 hp available in the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe.

A multitude of aerodynamic tweaks, suspension upgrades, and other revisions to the chassis and brakes will enable the Black Series to play in a superior league compared to the GT R models. Expect limited availability and a high price tag for what will be the last hurrah of the AMG GT’s first generation.

Source: Autocar