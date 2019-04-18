The Jeep Gladiator Gravity Concept is one of the more interesting creations for this year's Easter Safari vehicles because all of the parts except for the graphics are available from Jeep Performance Parts. The folks at TFLoffroad had the opportunity to get behind the wheel and explained what it was like to drive this off-road beast.

28 Photos

The Gladiator Gravity's look takes some inspiration from the 2018 documentary Free Solo about climbing El Capitan without safety gear. The clearest nods to this film are the decals of climbers on the front fenders.

The Gravity is really ready for a day of rock crawling, though. It features a two-inch suspension lift and rides on 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires. There are rock rails for extra protection, too.

The most noticeable changes are the two-inch tubular pieces that replace the doors. There's also a mesh bikini top that keeps the sun off of occupants while still providing an open-air feeling. In the pickup bed, there's a drawer system for easily organizing gear, and a rack sits on top for carrying larger items.

According to TFLoffroad, removing the doors lowers the truck's weight and makes it feel even more powerful.

If you're in the market for a Gladiator, the initial shipments are now on their way to dealers. Prices start at $33,545. Multiple trim levels and a plentiful choice of options mean it's possible to take the cost over $64,000. Patient buyers can wait for the torquey 3.0-liter diesel engine option, which should arrive sometime in 2020.

