Hobbs & Shaw looks like it will have all the ingredients for a proper summertime action blockbuster. The first trailer for the Fast and Furious spinoff dropped back in early February, and frankly, we struggled to see a connection between this film and the long-running car-crazy franchise. Yes, the title characters of Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham) were created in the Fast universe, but the movie’s premise of chasing down a genetically altered superhuman bad guy (played by Idris Elba) felt more like something from the Marvel cinematic universe.

Watch The First Trailer: Hobbs & Shaw Trailer Makes Fast & Furious Look Realistic

A second trailer for the film just dropped, and this one casts the film in a different light. For starters, we’re shown that cool cars might have a larger role in this action flick after all. We glimpse our heroes beating up bad guys while driving a McLaren, Statham blasting out of a skyscraper Fast 7 style in some special-forces-style SUV, a secret underground garage with a row of McLarens (could there be a McLaren sponsorship at work here?), lots of motorcycles, and some seriously customized machines – one of which appears to be a freaking Peterbilt semi truck with a hefty Baja upfit more befitting of a Mad Max experience. So yeah, this film looks to be properly bonkers.

10 Photos

This lengthy trailer (it’s nearly four minutes long) also changes our perspective on the film compared to the first teaser. Aside from seeing more cars, there appears to be a major twist that sends the heroes running for cover. To get off the grid, Hobbs says they need to go "home," which apparently means Hobbs’ home and family. Suddenly, Hobbs & Shaw also becomes an origin story for Luke Hobbs, which apparently includes a terrific fondness for building crazy custom cars in a big Hobbs family garage. What a coincidence, right? Perhaps this film will have a proper Fast and Furious lineage after all.

One thing’s for certain – the action looks properly intense and we’re loving the odd-couple humor between the two main characters. We’ll be eagerly awaiting the next trailer, and yes, we’ll probably be in line at the theater when it opens later in the summer.

Source: Movieclips Trailers via YouTube