We have a sneaky suspicion the Jeep Gladiator will be a smashing success. The $60,000 Launch Edition went on sale for just one day – April 4 to be exact – and all 4,190 examples sold out. A few days later Jeep pulled another Gladiator rabbit out of its hat with six cool concept vehicles for the automaker’s annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab. That’s where we first saw this cool creation called the Gladiator Wayout, and the folks from The Fast Lane Offroad saw it, too. They liked it so much that they took an in-depth tour of the concept at the Moab event and shared the experience on YouTube.

The crux of this Wayout Concept is camping, or as the video points out, overlanding in today’s parlance. The idea is off-roading your way to some cool, remote area where typical campers could never hope to reach, then setting up shop to stay the night. The Gladiator’s Wrangler DNA certainly handles the off-roading bit, but the Wayout Concept adds a two-inch suspension lift, cool steel wheels on 37-inch tires, a big winch on the front bumper, and an engine snorkel in case large bodies of water are encountered.

10 Photos

As for staying the night, Jeep adds a cool pop-up tent to the concept’s roof that cranks up with ease. A quick-release awning encompasses the space around the rear half of the Gladiator to create a shaded outdoor space for relaxing, and the bed is fitted with a shelf system that, among other things, includes provisions to make a snazzy margarita. We rather like this method of camping overlanding.

The Wayout Concept is, sadly, just a concept. But the video points out that much of the gear which makes this Gladiator so cool is available both from Mopar and other aftermarket outlets. Frankly, we can’t wait to get our hands on a standard Gladiator for some extended adventures, never mind out outfitted like this.

Source: TLFofforad via YouTube