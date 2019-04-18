Making its debut at the New York Auto Show, the 2020 Ford Escape sheds the sharp edges of past generations for something smoother. It's a far cry from its predecessors – but in the best way possible. The Euro Focus- and Fiesta-inspired design cues, newfound tech, and light weight should appeal to a global audience.

Using the same underpinnings as the European Focus, the 2020 Ford Escape is over 200 pounds (91 kilograms) lighter than the previous model – though it's longer, wider, and lower than any iteration before it. By our accounts, it looks more like a high-riding hatchback than it does a compact crossover.

With its newfound size, the Escape gets an increase in headroom, shoulder space, and hip room all around. The non-hybrid model even has 37.5 cubic feet (1,062 liters) of maximum cargo space behind the second row (the hybrid sacrifices space for battery storage). There's no shortage of available tech, either. Every Escape (other than the base S model) gets a standard 8-inch infotainment screen and an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Buyers can choose from a few different engines at launch. The first is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque. Up from there is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 250 hp (186 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque.

52 Photos

For the eco-conscious buyers, the 2020 Escape offers a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid with a total system output of 198 hp (148 kW). But Ford also promises a plug-in hybrid in 2020 with up to 209 hp (156 kW) and 30 miles (48 kilometers) of electric range.

Both the turbocharged and hybrid 2020 Ford Escapes go on sale in the U.S. this year. Folks looking to get their hands on the plug-in hybrid model, though, will have to wait until 2020.

Photos: Chris Amos / Motor1.com