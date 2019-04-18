There will be a new, "affordable" Ford model available at dealers by 2022, but the company won't offer any specifics about the vehicle yet. Jim Baumbick, the Blue Oval's vice president of enterprise product line management, announced the new mystery product during a speech at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Auto Summit in New York, according to Automotive News.

"It's an example of how we're moving faster, working together differently and leveraging our five all-new flexible vehicle architectures. We came up with the concept in just 12 weeks using our new product creation process. Previous all-new vehicles could have taken years of research before receiving approval," the company said in a statement about the upcoming model to Automotive News.

In addition, the upcoming Ford Mustang-inspired electric crossover will have a high-performance variant, according to Baumbick. He didn't offer any further info about what the company was planning for this more hardcore version, though.

The new statement from Baumbick matches well with Executive Chairman Bill Ford's earlier promise that the Mustang-inspired EV "is going to go like hell."

The latest info about the Mustang-inspired crossover tells us that the EV rides on a dedicated platform with similar dimensions to the current 'Stang. Customers can choose between two range options, and the top one would offer a driving distance of around 373 miles (600 kilometers). On the inside, there would be a digital instrument panel and large infotainment display, and the tech would support over-the-air software updates. Look for the crossover to arrive in late 2020 or 2021. Ford promises to release more details about the EV in November, and we might finally learn the official model name there.

Source: Automotive News