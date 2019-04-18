Hyundai took the wraps off the U.S.-spec 2020 Sonata this week in New York with a choice of two engines. There’s the base turbocharged 1.6-liter producing 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque along with the bigger turbo 2.5-liter producing 191 hp (142 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm). Should that not be enough, you’ll be happy to hear a hotter N Line model is in the works and it will have more than 275 hp on tap.

The reveal was made by Hyundai during the midsize sedan’s premiere in the Big Apple during which the company also disclosed plans for a hybrid version. The electrified Sonata will actually be the first to come out as it’s slated for a spring 2020 release. “Not too long after that,” the Sonata N Line will join the lineup with “over 275 hp.” While that output is identical to what the 2.0-liter engine makes in the i30 N and the Veloster N, chances are the sporty sedan will use a high-spec configuration of the 2.5-liter engine found in the regular Sonata since it’s a newly developed mill.

128 Photos

“Some dramatically different variants” of the new Sonata are in the pipeline, as Hyundai Motor America CEO Brian Smith said during his speech at the New York Auto Show. It will be interesting to see whether a fully fledged N model is one of them, but even if it’s on the agenda, don’t expect to see it anytime soon as logic tells us the range topper would come at least a year or so after the warm N Line model.

Meanwhile, the regular 2020 Sonata will go into production this September at the plant in Alabama ahead of a sales launch planned for October.

Over in Europe where wagons are still relatively popular, there are rumors of a long-roof variant to replace the aging i40 Tourer. However, there are slim chances of seeing the more practical Sonata in the United States, unfortunately.

Source: Hyundai