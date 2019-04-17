We've compiled a gallery of a whopping 65 spy photos that show a pair of new 992 chassis Porsche 911 Targa testing on the Nürburgring as well as nearby city streets. The bright green and red cars wear no camouflage, and it's pretty clear from the color choices that Porsche does not care who sees them.

Like the previous 991 chassis Targa, the styling of the newest Targa appears to have a subtle retro flavor without coming across as pandering or self-indulgent. While it seems that all too many retro-flavored cars make us feel a bit cynical, Porsche is perhaps better than any other brand at avoiding that problem.

Porsche is a brand that cares a lot about their heritage. They've got a lot to be proud of, after all, with a pedigree that many other brands would kill for. The brand's history is especially impressive considering that they've only been around since the late 1940s.

The 911 Targa, originally conceived to circumvent anti-convertible legislation that never came, debuted in 1966. While many self-appointed purists insist that pre-impact bumper 911s are the best air-cooled cars, we love them all equally, from the earliest short-wheelbase cars to the curvaceous 993.

Both the previous-generation Targa, as well as this new one, remind us of the mid-'70s to late-'80s Targas. They make us want to pop off the roof panel and cruise down to Key Biscayne while blasting Crockett's Theme or some Mr. Mister.

One thing we will readily admit –the classic 911 Targas never looked this good. The roof line, compared to the coupes, were always just a bit...off. The modern Targas, on the other hand, do an excellent job of integrating the removable roof panel and the rear window into the car's overall shape. We think you'll agree that this latest Targa looks even better than the previous one.