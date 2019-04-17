The World Car Awards began the tough job of narrowing down a broad field of contenders earlier this year for winners in six categories. The esteemed group of automotive professionals from around the world evaluated a wide range of vehicles to choose a single winner for each category, and that time has finally come for 2019.

The categories include best design, best green car, best luxury car, best urban car, best performance car, and overall World Car of the Year. The judges this year had a very clear favorite, prompting a special announcement recognizing the vehicle for winning three of the six categories – something that hasn’t happened in the World Car Awards’ 15-year history.

Hit the slideshow above to see the winners.

Source: World Car Awards