The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models get even meaner with the introduction of the Nring Editions at the New York Auto Show. The company is only bringing a total 110 of them to the United States.

The exterior of Nring editions wear Circuito Gray matte paint with carbon fiber trim around the front grille, carbon mirror cars, and dark badges. The Giulia version also has an exposed carbon fiber roof and rides on black 19-inch wheels with red brake calipers featuring Alfa Romeo in white. The Stelvio variant gets a dual-pane sunroof, carbon fiber side sills, and 20-inch wheels, and the crimson calipers.

Both Nring models are available with an optional upgrade to Brembo carbon ceramic brake discs with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston parts in the back.

On the inside, Giulia and Stelvio Nring editions have two-tone leather upholstery in a mix of red and black. Carbon fiber trim is on the steering wheel and the trim around the shifter. A plaque shows the production number. The Giulia also gets illuminated carbon fiber door sill plates.

Sparco carbon fiber frame racing seats are an optional update for this pair's interior. Buyers can also add the convenience package, premium alarm system, and driver assistance dynamic package, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.

Neither model has any changes to the powertrain. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is plenty potent straight from the factory with 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (601 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio Nring Edition costs $97,485 (including the $1,595 destination fee), and the Giulia Quadrifoglio Nring Edition goes for $91,485. Both of them will be on sale in the United States in the second quarter of 2019.

Source: Alfa Romeo