They are limited to just 110 units in the U.S.
The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models get even meaner with the introduction of the Nring Editions at the New York Auto Show. The company is only bringing a total 110 of them to the United States.
The exterior of Nring editions wear Circuito Gray matte paint with carbon fiber trim around the front grille, carbon mirror cars, and dark badges. The Giulia version also has an exposed carbon fiber roof and rides on black 19-inch wheels with red brake calipers featuring Alfa Romeo in white. The Stelvio variant gets a dual-pane sunroof, carbon fiber side sills, and 20-inch wheels, and the crimson calipers.
Both Nring models are available with an optional upgrade to Brembo carbon ceramic brake discs with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston parts in the back.
On the inside, Giulia and Stelvio Nring editions have two-tone leather upholstery in a mix of red and black. Carbon fiber trim is on the steering wheel and the trim around the shifter. A plaque shows the production number. The Giulia also gets illuminated carbon fiber door sill plates.
Sparco carbon fiber frame racing seats are an optional update for this pair's interior. Buyers can also add the convenience package, premium alarm system, and driver assistance dynamic package, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.
Neither model has any changes to the powertrain. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is plenty potent straight from the factory with 505 horsepower (377 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (601 Newton-meters) of torque.
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio Nring Edition costs $97,485 (including the $1,595 destination fee), and the Giulia Quadrifoglio Nring Edition goes for $91,485. Both of them will be on sale in the United States in the second quarter of 2019.
Source: Alfa Romeo
Limited-Edition 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING Editions for North America unveiled at New York International Auto Show
● Only 110 total examples of these limited-edition vehicles available for North America
● NRING Editions pay homage to Alfa Romeo’s winning ways at Nϋrburgring
● Stelvio Quadrifoglio continues to highlight Alfa Romeo’s performance pedigree with best-in-class 505 horsepower and segment-leading V-6 torque, launching it from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 176 mph
● Giulia Quadrifoglio features distinct styling and the most-powerful production Alfa Romeo engine ever with a 505-hp 2.9L twin-turbocharged and intercooled V-6 engine
Alfa Romeo today unveiled the limited-edition 2019 Quadrifoglio NRING (Nürburgring) vehicles for North America, limited to only 110 total examples between Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
“Alfa Romeo has always been something truly special in the automotive world, whether on the race circuit or the open road,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Alfa Romeo. “Today, we honor not only what Alfa Romeo represents to the automotive community, but what it stands for as a storied brand with historic racing victories and record-setting laps at the Nürburgring. Enthusiasts in North America can now experience that tradition firsthand with these special, limited-edition Quadrifoglio NRING vehicles.”
The NRING editions take the Quadrifoglio lineup to its extreme - celebrating Alfa Romeo’s century-plus long history in racing and its unique connection to one of motorsport’s most-celebrated and challenging racetracks. The Quadrifoglio lineup was designed to be the fastest sedan and SUV at Nϋrburgring. Accomplished with Italian engineering and the most powerful production Alfa Romeo engine ever.
The NRING editions pay homage to Alfa Romeo’s performance at the 73-turn, 12.9-mile, world-renowned Nϋrburgring track. Giulia Quadrifoglio cinched a 7:32 lap time - earning the claim of fastest five-passenger vehicle in the world; and Stelvio Quadrifoglio delivered an impressive 7:51.7 lap time that made it the fastest production SUV sold in the US.
The limited-edition NRING models feature:
● Exterior:
○ Circuito Gray matte paint
○ Carbon fiber mirror caps
○ Carbon fiber “V” scudetto front grille
○ Dark miron exterior badging
○ Red brake calipers with White Alfa Romeo script
○ Dark 19-inch (Giulia) or 20-inch (Stelvio) 5-hole aluminum wheels
○ Exposed carbon fiber roof (Giulia only)
○ Dual-pane sunroof (Stelvio only)
○ Carbon fiber side sills (Stelvio only)
○ Optional ultra-high-performance, six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo® carbon ceramic material (CCM) brake system ● Interior:
○ Serialized number inlay on the passenger console
○ Carbon fiber steering wheel
○ Carbon fiber shifter bezel
○ Two-tone red/black leather interior with red stitching
○ Illuminated carbon fiber side sills (Giulia only)
○ Optional Sparco® carbon fiber frame racing seats ● Additional:
○ Convenience package, premium alarm system and driver assistance dynamic package (adaptive cruise control plus with full stop, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam system and infrared windshield)
The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP):
● 2019 Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING: $89,890 (excl. $1,595 destination)
● 2019 Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING $95,890 (excl. $1,595 destination)
Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the award-winning Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio are testaments to Alfa Romeo’s perfect balance of engineering and emotion, delivering a premium midsize sports sedan and SUV for driving enthusiasts that stands out among the entire marketplace.
As the brand’s “halo” models, Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio highlight Alfa Romeo’s motorsports expertise with world-class performance, state-of-the-art technology, seductive Italian styling and an exhilarating driving experience.
For more information, or to reserve one of these limited-edition vehicles, please contact sales@alfaromeo.com . The Quadrifoglio NRING models will arrive on North American shores near the end of the second quarter of this year.
