After seeing the all-new Legacy sedan at the Chicago Auto Show a couple of months ago, Subaru is about to introduce its rugged lifted wagon counterpart at another major North American car show. Debuting today in New York, the revamped Outback is set to improve upon a winning recipe to lure in outdoorsy buyers not willing to go down the SUV route.

Having seen the Legacy, we’re not expecting anything groundbreaking in terms of design from the long-roof version. The few teaser images released by Subie have shown the typical Outback cues, with a jacked-up suspension, generous black plastic body cladding, and a roof rack. Inside, the Legacy’s portrait-oriented display will be carried over onto the dashboard, likely with the same generous 11.6-inch diagonal.

Entering its sixth generation, Subaru’s alternative to other rugged wagons such as the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, Audi A4 Allroad, Volvo V60 Cross Country, and the Buick Regal TourX will likely inherit most of the hardware from its sedan cousin. That means a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer engine should be available on the entry-level model, rated at 182 horsepower (136 kilowatts) and 176 pound-feet (239 Newton-meters) of torque. Should you need more power, a turbocharged 2.4-liter unit pushes out 260 hp (194 kW) and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm) in the Legacy and Ascent. Regardless of engine choice, power will be channeled to both axles exclusively through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Subaru hasn’t said when it will have the new Outback on sale, but considering it is only mid-April and the car has the 2020 model year, it should reach dealers before the end of the year.

The livestream from the New York Auto Show will start at 11:15 AM ET / 3:15 PM GMT, so the wait is almost over. Watch this space to learn everything you need to know about the 2020 Subaru Outback.

Source: Subaru