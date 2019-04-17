USA / Global
Jeep Commander PHEV Is An Electrified SUV Only For China

Apr 17, 2019 at 2:04am
Adrian Padeanu
By: Adrian Padeanu, News Editor

It can be driven on electric juice for 43 miles (70 kilometers).

Wait, what is the Jeep Commander that you speak of? It’s a five-seat version of the three-row Grand Commander, a China-only SUV based on the latest-generation Cherokee (KL) and previewed by the 2017 Yuntu concept. As you have probably guessed by now, both are sold exclusively in China. The seven-seat model was launched in the People’s Republic about a year ago and was followed towards the end of the year by the five-seat model. Now, the two-row version is being electrified – the other one already has a PHEV setup – with a plug-in hybrid system for the Auto Shanghai 2019.

It looks virtually the same as the conventionally powered model, save for the extra cap on the left quarter panel where Jeep has installed the charging port. Speaking of which, the unspecified battery pack will have enough energy for a zero-emissions range of up to 43 miles (70 kilometers), which is not exactly great, but pretty decent for city use.

Jeep Commander PHEV
5 Photos
Jeep Commander PHEV Jeep Commander PHEV Jeep Commander PHEV Jeep Commander PHEV Jeep Commander PHEV

Jeep isn’t willing to share many details about the Commander PHEV, so we don’t know at this point whether the extra hardware has had a negative impact on the cargo capacity. The electrified SUV is likely heavier than the regular model and has virtually the same interior, although the instrument cluster has probably been modified to display PHEV-specific info.

While the Commander and Grand Commander are a China-only affair for the time being, we’ve been hearing reports about the latter’s possible U.S. availability. If a recent rumor is to be believed, the seven-seat model will get the Chrysler badge in America and could be renamed Journey. Not only that, but it might actually be built somewhere in the U.S., with the Belvedere plant being an educated guess. That being said, nothing is official at this point, so take this report with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Source: Jeep

Jeep® Commander PHEV Debuts at 2019 Shanghai Auto Show

April 16, 2019 , Shanghai - A plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) version of the Jeep® Commander, a five-passenger vehicle developed for the Chinese market and produced at the GAC FCA plant in Changsha, has been revealed at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in China. This new model is equipped with batteries that are rechargeable from an external power outlet and offers a pure electric performance of approximately 70 kilometers. The electric unit will work in synergy with the 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine to increase efficiency and performance. The Jeep Commander debuted at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show.

