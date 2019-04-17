Rather than introducing the Cayenne Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche decided to organize a dedicated event in Stuttgart where a select crowd was able to check out the company’s first attempt at merging an SUV with a coupe. The BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe rival has travelled to China for its first auto show appearance by attending the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2019.

Fan or not of the controversial body style, the Cayenne Coupe is shaping up to be another license to print money for Porsche. The company’s SUVs – Macan and regular Cayenne – are by far the best-selling models in the lineup, and the new derivative of the bigger SUV has what it takes to help the company set yet another new sales record.

Available with four or five seats, the Cayenne Coupe SUV will be available at first in only two powertrain versions. There’s the six-cylinder base model with 335 horsepower and the beefy Turbo packing a V8 rated at 542 hp. Further down the line, the already confirmed Turbo S E-Hybrid will join the range with an electrified V8 borrowed from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid where it pumps out a whopping 680 hp and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm).p

Compared to the standard Cayenne, the “Coupe” version should provide a sportier vibe for those in the back as rear passengers will be sitting 30 millimeters (1.18 inches) lower. Another ace up its sleeve is the massive panoramic glass roof offered as standard, which can be replaced at an additional cost by a carbon fiber roof. Those willing to go all out can opt for large 22-inch wheels and one of the three sports packages bringing some lightweight goodies.

The reason why Porsche decided to celebrate the Cayenne Coupe’s auto show debut at Auto Shanghai is because China represents the company’s largest individual market. The vehicle will be on display until April 25.

