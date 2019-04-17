Unfortunately, only 800 are slated for production.
There’s been plenty of praise for the Kia Stinger since the sizeable GT car first hit the streets back in 2017. The five-door fastback dishes up comfortable accommodations and legitimate practicality with a gutsy twin-turbo V6 turning either the rear wheels or all four. It’s a recipe for fun, but now Kia is bringing a tweaked Stinger GTS to U.S. shores. The downside? It's a limited-edition model with a planned production run of just 800 units.
As the headline probably suggests, the crux of this limited-edition GTS is an enhanced all-wheel-drive system that adds a hooligan-approved drift mode. Kia calls the system D-AWD, and it adds a new mechanical limited-slip rear differential to aid both traction and distribution of power between the left and right wheels. That can certainly help in low traction situations, but with a new Drift mode plugged into the Stinger’s selectable driving modes, 100 percent of the engine’s power can go rearward.
Additionally, updated electronic systems have new logic for better slip control and stability management. When in drift mode the transmission will also hold gears without upshifting, ensuring the engine stays on boil for a thorough thrashing of the tires. Speaking of tire thrashing, should you desire the upgraded systems without fussing with all-wheel-drive, the GTS enhancements can be applied to rear-wheel-drive models as well.
Performance tweaks for the GTS are complimented with a few aesthetic changes as well. Carbon fiber trim pieces are found up front around Kia’s trademark tiger nose grille, as well as side mirror caps and side vents. GTS badging adorns the rear, along with a Stinger emblem in place of the Kia logo on the trunk. The GTS also gets an exclusive eyeball-searing shade of orange called Federation, with extra Alcantara and suede-like Chamude trim inside the greenhouse.
Kia says production for the limited-run GTS begins later in the spring, with prices starting around $44,000 for rear-wheel-drive models and $46,500 for all-wheel-drive variants.
Source: Kia
SPECIAL EDITION STINGER GTS – ENTHUSIASTS REJOICE
Limited Edition Stinger GTS Breaks Cover In New York with Dynamic AWD Tech, Racier Looks
- Newly developed dynamic all-wheel drive system adds drift mode
- Bright orange paint color and genuine carbon fiber parts enhance the GTS treatment
- Limited production
NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 – Since its debut nearly two years ago, the Kia Stinger has quickly become a crowd favorite, and at the New York International Auto Show, Kia Motors America gave driving purists yet another compelling reason to check out Kia’s highest performing sport sedan. Limited to just 800 units, the special edition Stinger GTS[i] punches up its on-road prowess with a newly developed dynamic all-wheel drive system[ii] (D-AWD) that inspires more spirited driving. With sport-inspired styling elements including genuine carbon fiber parts and a splashy new color that demands even more attention, the limited edition GTS is the one automotive enthusiasts will be lining up to drive.
Closing the Gap
During its short time on the market, the Stinger has established itself as a true competitor in the sport sedan segment with performance figures strong enough to embarrass its German rivals. Along the way, it has also redefined the Kia brand and consumer perception. But with all the praise and accolades the Stinger has received, Albert Biermann, head of research and development, strived for more. The result is a new version of the Stinger’s all-wheel-drive system peppered with rear-wheel drive DNA. Dubbed D-AWD, the system has been tweaked to close the gap in behavior between the AWD-equipped and RWD-equipped Stinger GT.
- Mechanical limited slip rear differential is added to the D-AWD system, which is designed to enhance traction and distribute power more evenly between the rear wheels when slip is detected
- Drive Mode Select amplifies rear-biased dynamics
- Comfort mode sends 60 percent of power to the rear for feeling of stability
- Sport mode sends 80 percent of power to the rear for more spirited driving
- Drift mode sends up to 100 percent of power to the rear wheels and holds gears without upshifting
- New Control Logic
- Slip Control and Counter Steer Detection
- Transmission Shift Pattern
- Stability Control
Available in either D-AWD or RWD, the Stinger GTS maintains the Stinger GT’s potent powertrain underneath the hood.
- 3-liter V6 twin turbo
- 365 horsepower
- 376 lb-ft of torque
- 8-speed automatic transmission
The Hot Spot in the Stinger Lineup
Aside from what lies beneath, the GTS shows it’s not your average Stinger thanks to a number of exterior and interior enhancements tailored to make it look ready for time on the track or carving hairpin turns.
Exterior enhancements include:
- Exclusive “Federation” premium orange paint color
- Genuine carbon fiber parts that outline the signature tiger nose grille, side mirror caps and side vents
- GTS rear emblem
- Center Stinger emblem replaces the Kia logo on the trunk lid for more custom appearance
Inside, the Stinger GTS adds more premium materials befitting of a true driver’s car.
- Steering wheel and center console swathed in Alcantara®[iii]
- Headliner blanketed in premium suede-like Chamude®[iv]
Handsomely and Affordably Equipped
Value continues to be pillar for the Stinger GTS, with lots of tech, creature comforts and driver assistance systems[v]. As part of the GTS treatment, the limited edition fastback includes:
- Sunroof
- 720-watt Harman/Kardon[vi] premium audio system with QuantumLogic[vii] and Clari-Fi[viii] signal enhancing technology
- Wireless charger for compatible smartphones
Keeping it competitive, the Stinger GTS hits the sweet spot in terms of pricing. With a start of production planned for this spring, the limited edition GTS is expected to have an MSRP[ix] starting around $44,000 for RWD and around $46,500 for D-AWD.
