There’s been plenty of praise for the Kia Stinger since the sizeable GT car first hit the streets back in 2017. The five-door fastback dishes up comfortable accommodations and legitimate practicality with a gutsy twin-turbo V6 turning either the rear wheels or all four. It’s a recipe for fun, but now Kia is bringing a tweaked Stinger GTS to U.S. shores. The downside? It's a limited-edition model with a planned production run of just 800 units.

As the headline probably suggests, the crux of this limited-edition GTS is an enhanced all-wheel-drive system that adds a hooligan-approved drift mode. Kia calls the system D-AWD, and it adds a new mechanical limited-slip rear differential to aid both traction and distribution of power between the left and right wheels. That can certainly help in low traction situations, but with a new Drift mode plugged into the Stinger’s selectable driving modes, 100 percent of the engine’s power can go rearward.

Additionally, updated electronic systems have new logic for better slip control and stability management. When in drift mode the transmission will also hold gears without upshifting, ensuring the engine stays on boil for a thorough thrashing of the tires. Speaking of tire thrashing, should you desire the upgraded systems without fussing with all-wheel-drive, the GTS enhancements can be applied to rear-wheel-drive models as well.

Performance tweaks for the GTS are complimented with a few aesthetic changes as well. Carbon fiber trim pieces are found up front around Kia’s trademark tiger nose grille, as well as side mirror caps and side vents. GTS badging adorns the rear, along with a Stinger emblem in place of the Kia logo on the trunk. The GTS also gets an exclusive eyeball-searing shade of orange called Federation, with extra Alcantara and suede-like Chamude trim inside the greenhouse.

Kia says production for the limited-run GTS begins later in the spring, with prices starting around $44,000 for rear-wheel-drive models and $46,500 for all-wheel-drive variants.

Source: Kia

