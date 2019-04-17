Less than a week after giving the S6 and S7 a diesel engine in Europe, Audi is now introducing a similar TDI version of the S5 on the Old Continent for fans of low-rpm torque. It’s available for the Coupe and Sportback body styles, with the press release omitting the Cabriolet variant. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the design has been carried over from the TFSI models, so we’re dealing with a couple of attractive sports cars.

Underneath the hood, the S5 duo shares a 3.0-liter TDI V6 engine also available in the SQ5. As a matter of fact, the models have an identical output of 347 horsepower (255 kilowatts) and an ample 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. As a side note, the aforementioned S6 models have an extra two ponies and the same amount of torque.

16 Photos

The diesel engine features the now familiar electric-powered compressor (EPC) and mild hybrid technology paired with a 48-volt main electrical system. The necessary energy to feed the system comes from a lithium-ion 0.5-kWh battery installed underneath the trunk, with the mild hybrid system helping the car reduce fuel consumption by as much as 0.4 liters / 100 km. Speaking of fuel economy, Audi says the cars sip only 6.2 liters / 100 km, which works out to 37.9 miles per gallon.

Drive the car at speeds between 34.2 mph to 99.4 mph (55 kph to 160 kpkh) and the S5 will be able to coast for up to 40 seconds with the engine turned off entirely once you take your foot off the accelerator pedal.

When it comes to performance, the S5 Coupe fitted with the TDI engine completes the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 4.8 seconds whereas the S5 Sportback needs an extra tenth of a second due to its slightly higher weight. Both models come with an electronic top speed limiter that kicks in at 155 mph (250 kph).

Audi mentions the two S5 models will be sold in many markets outside Europe with the 3.0 TFSI V6 packing 354 hp (260 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). It lacks the diesel’s EPC and comes linked to the same Quattro all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The TDI-powered Audi S5 Coupe and S5 Sportback are scheduled to go on sale in Europe next month, with pricing in Germany kicking off at €65,300. To sweeten the deal, the Four Rings will throw in about €7,000 worth of equipment for which you’d have to pay extra on the A5.

Source: Audi