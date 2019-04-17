Hide press release Show press release

EQC Edition 1886

Modern mobility that goes beyond the vehicle itself



Stuttgart. A special car for a special moment: a limited special edition EQC Edition 1886 marks the resolute entry of Mercedes-Benz into the era of electric mobility. With the EQC Edition 1886, the brand with the star is emphasizing that its idea of future mobility goes well beyond vehicles themselves. The EQC Edition 1886 therefore combines an extensive range of optional extras with customer-friendly services related to electric mobility. The Edition model celebrates its world premiere at the New York International Auto Show.



"The EQC is the pioneer of our future Mercedes-Benz EQ portfolio. For market launch, the EQC Edition 1886 serves as a reminder of the invention of the first automobile and we are emphasizing the pioneering spirit that sustains and characterizes us today more than ever. Back then, we were the ones to first revolutionize individual mobility. The EQC now once again marks a new era. An era in which electric mobility is reliable, simple and at the same time exciting," says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales. "The EQC Edition 1886 not only stands for progressive design, exciting driving dynamics and a range more than suitable to daily needs, it also stands for intelligent additional services that anticipate and fulfill the driver's needs. Long-term, worry-free vehicle use is the focus here."



Exclusive appeal, high-quality looks

Carefully coordinated elements on the exterior and interior are among the optional extras for the EQC Edition 1886. The black panel radiator grille with louvres and edging in high-gloss black ensure a particularly exclusive character on the exterior. The EQC Edition 1886 is available exclusively in metallic high-tech silver. Further individual features include the high-gloss

black badge with blue "1886" lettering on the fenders and the 10-spoke 20-inch

light alloy wheels in high-gloss black with white decorative elements.



The exclusive appeal continues in the interior with the new seat designs with

upholstery in MB-Tex / DINAMICA microfiber in Indigo Blue and Black.

Special EQC Edition 1886 lettering is embroidered into the seat backrests and

center console. This level of detail is also evident in the specific trim elements

in a silver matrix look as well as the floor mats with the "EQC" embroidery.



ENERGIZING Package ensures individual feel-good atmosphere

The EQC Edition 1886 also has outstanding driver assistance systems for the

highest level of safety and driving comfort. The Burmester® Surround Sound

System provides remarkable sound and fully comes into its own in the

extremely quiet interior of the EQC. The ENERGIZING Package is also onboard.



ENERGIZING Comfort combines various systems in the car, thus

creating an optimal environment from the lighting mood and the fragrance and

ionization of the air to the seat ventilation to keep the user fresh and vitalized.

The ENERGIZING COACH feature uses data from the vehicle and surroundings

to recommend one of the ENERGIZING programs that fits the situation and the

individual. For example, aspects such as the traffic situation, weather and

length of the journey are included in the assessment. In addition, data that

provides information on the driver's current well-being can also be used. This

is made possible by networking with available Garmin® wearables (smart

watches/fitness trackers). Further optional extras such as electric adjustable

driver and front passenger seats with memory function round out the Edition

package.



Charging: flexible and fast



Like every EQC, the EQC Edition 1886 has a water-cooled on-board charger

(OBC) with an output of 7.4 kW and is therefore ready for charging with

alternating current (AC) at home and at public charging stations. Charging at a

home wallbox (240v) is up to three times faster than at a domestic power

socket (110v). It is faster still with DC charging – which is standard for the

EQC, with a suitable market-specific plug. Depending on the SoC (status of

charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an

appropriate charging station.



Special remote and navigation services are also available for the EQC Edition



1886, as is the digital charging service Mercedes me Charge, which gives

access to a number of public charging stations.



Technical data

Range (NEDC) 277 – 293 miles (445 – 471 km)*

Drive system 2 asynchronous motors, all-wheel

drive

Output 402 hp

Peak torque 564 lb-ft

Top speed 112 mph (electronically limited)

Acceleration 0-60 mph 4.9 s est.

Battery Lithium-ion

Battery Capacity (NEDC) 80 kWh

Battery weight 1,437 lbs

Length / width (incl. mirrors) / height 187.4 in / 74.2 in (82.5 in) / 63.9 in

Track width (F/R) 64.0 in / 63.6 in

Wheelbase 113.1 in

* Electrical energy consumption and range have been determined on the basis of

Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. Electrical energy consumption and range depend on the

vehicle configuration [esp. on the choice of the top speed limitation].

The EQC Edition 1886 will celebrate its World Premiere at the New York

International Auto Show and will go on sale in the U.S. in 2020.



