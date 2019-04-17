Hide press release Show press release

Ram Unveils Special Edition Kentucky Derby® 2019 Heavy Duty Pickup

· 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition is packed with capability, technology and luxury

· Ram serves as Official Trucks of Churchill Downs® and the May 4 Kentucky Derby®

April 17, 2019, New York, NY. - Today at the New York International Auto Show, the Ram Truck brand unveiled a limited edition of its new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty to commemorate the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby®.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition is fittingly based on the brand’s top Limited trim and features segment-leading capability and technology.

The May 4 running of the race marks the 10-year anniversary for Ram as the Official Truck of Churchill Downs® and the Kentucky Derby.

“The Kentucky Derby remains one of America’s most recognized sporting events,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “This hard-working truck is packed with exclusive technology, luxury and good looks that make it fit to wear the Kentucky Derby name.”

The Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition trucks include exclusive trailer-towing content that make them ideal tow vehicles. Features including 360-degree surround-view camera with trailer-reverse guidance, fifth-wheel/gooseneck prep, active hitch grid lines, air suspension with bed lowering, Forward Collision Warning Plus with trailer braking, bed step and DOT safety kit allow customers to tow their precious cargo with confidence.

The Ram Kentucky Derby Edition also includes Ram’s segment-leading Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen radio with Sirius XM 360L and navigation, power-retracting running boards and blind spot monitoring.

The Kentucky Derby Edition also includes premium full-leather front and rear seats (rear reclining on Mega Cab) combined with genuine wood and metal trim throughout. Uniquely-colored seating features a Black and Saddle Brown hybrid of Limited and Longhorn trims, accented with medium Greystone stitching and piping.

The exterior includes an exclusive, premium billet-appearance grille and body-color bumpers. Buyers can choose from seven exterior colors: Bright White, Pearl White, Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty breaks through the 1,000 lb.-ft. barrier with the powerful 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel and offers the highest towing capability in the segment at 35,100 pounds. With that in mind, not all the Kentucky Derby special edition features are aesthetic.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition is available on 2500 or 3500 Limited, Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel I-6 or 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8, 4x2 or 4x4, Mega Cab or Crew Cab, single rear wheel or dual rear wheel with 6 ft.-4in. or 8 ft. bed lengths. Dual rear wheel models include rear park assist with fender coverage.

Base price is $66,890 plus $1,695 destination charge for Ram 2500 and $68,240 plus $1,695 destination charge for Ram 3500.

The Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition will go on sale 3rd quarter 2019. Production is limited to 1,000 units.

About Ram Truck and the Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby are steeped in tradition and the Ram truck brand will again be part of the festivities at this year’s 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 4.

In recognition of 10 years as the “Official Truck” of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby and exclusive automotive partner, Ram will launch the first heavy duty truck to commemorate the event, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Edition.

The brand’s partnership with the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs includes immersing fans attending the races, and those watching the festivities on TV, in a total Ram truck brand experience. Fans will see on-site truck displays, video board integrations, backcountry and trackside signage throughout Churchill Downs, and more. In addition, Ram television spots will run during the NBC network telecast and there will be Derby posts on Ram social channels. Fans can follow the content and join the conversation at hashtag #RamDerby.

About the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty Limited

Exterior: A mesh grille leads with a chrome “R-A-M” badge and dark-chrome accents surround the added inlets. Chrome bumpers, tow hooks, body-side molding, mirrors and door handle accents combine with standard 20-inch wheels with chrome inserts. A body-color bumper option is available. Automatic power side steps and body-colored fender flares are standard.

Interior: Limited trim also benefits from a segment-exclusive 100-percent full-grain hand-wrapped leather dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests. Elevating the premium feel further, real aluminum and wood accents adorn the cabin, along with a wood upper glove box door with a metal inlay “Limited” badge. Uconnect 4C with 12-inch touchscreen is standard. At night, the cabin is accentuated with ambient lighting to create a luxurious and soothing atmosphere for passengers. Limited interior colors include Indigo/Light Frost Beige or all-Black leather seating. Front seats are heated and vented. Rear leather seats are heated.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. That focus leads Ram to design the industry’s most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment’s most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

· Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

· Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

· Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

· Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

· Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

· Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

· Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

· Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

· Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.