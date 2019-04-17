Hide press release Show press release

Hyundai “Venue” Makes World Debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show

Venue is Hyundai’s all-new entry SUV and marks the seventh in Hyundai’s lineup Modern styling and bold design provide unique character and ignite a fresh alternative in the entry SUV category

Hyundai’s most affordable SUV delivers agility, safety, utility and advanced technologies

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 – Today at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and convenience technologies and is the perfect fit for those seeking a seamless combination of style and versatility. Venue will be the most affordable Hyundai SUV, and joins its larger siblings including the North American Utility of the Year Kona and Kona Electric, Tucson, Santa Fe, the 8-passenger Palisade and NEXO. Venue will be built in Ulsan, Korea and will arrive in Hyundai dealerships in the fourth quarter of this year.

IMAGE

“The all-new Venue might be small in size, but it’s big on practicality and personality,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “Its bold and unique character sets it apart from other SUVs on the market, offering a unique, entry-level vehicle for those consumers seeking savvy design with an abundance of standard safety, technology and connectivity features.”

Venue Highlights

 Bold, modern design elements with optional two-tone extroverted color options for roof, mirrors and trim

 Smartstream Gamma 1.6-liter engine with 6-speed manual or Smartstream IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission)

 Venue empowers the urban entrepreneur lifestyle many consumers experience in today’s fast-paced environment

 8-inch color screen audio system with Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM

 Premium Technology Availability

o 8-inch Navigation System

o Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System & Next-generation Blue Link® Connected Car System o Dual Charging USB (USB fast charging and USB 2.0 data reading)

o Rear View Monitor

o Heated Front Seats and Side Mirrors

o Drive modes includes snow mode for FWD driving performance

 Advanced Safety Technologies

o Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) o Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

o Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW)

o Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

o Rear Cross-Traffic Warning (RCCW)

Venue: The SUV Style Maven

Venue conveys a fun, yet functional design in a versatile and modern compact package. For those constantly on-the-go, Venue offers adaptability to the urban entrepreneur lifestyle many consumers experience in today’s fast-paced environment. From everyday workplace activities to weekend fun, Venue is a great fit in accommodating busy lifestyles with an abundance of playful and practical features including seamless safety, versatility and connectivity.

The design of the new Venue exhibits small but confident body forms, delivering a new interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language. The vehicle side profile showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front cascading grille includes the new Hyundai signature face that’s found on both Kona and NEXO, including composite LED lights and cube shape headlamps. This unique character line continues through the tail lamps. Venue is available with striking 17-inch alloy wheels along with the 15-inch standard wheels.

“The Hyundai SUV lineup can be compared with the pieces on a chess board,” said SangYup Lee, executive vice president of design, Hyundai Motor Group. “Our new Palisade is the King, but we are missing the smaller piece. And that’s where Venue comes in. It may be small, but its unique and bold design sets it apart from the rest of the pack,” he explained. “We can see the Hyundai look in Venue but there is a unique quality that will appeal to individual customer’s tastes and preferences in a way that sets it apart from the other SUVs in our lineup.”

Advanced Safety Technologies

Venue offers a suite of advanced safety technologies evoking a strong sense of protection in an entry level vehicle.

 Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) uses the car’s front-facing camera to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously.

 Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) helps prevent accidental lane departure by sensing road markings automatically steering the car if necessary.

 Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) helps detect approaching vehicles that may be obscured from view during highway driving.

 Driver Attention Warning (DAW) system monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to help detect driver fatigue or careless driving.

 Rear Collision Cross-Traffic Warning (RCCW) helps detect when a vehicle may have entered a car’s rearward path providing a driver alert.

 Drive Modes includes a snow mode for improved FWD road performance.

Each of these advanced systems provides a relaxing experience during urban driving adventures.

Advanced Connectivity and Multimedia Systems

Venue introduces advanced technologies that enhance driver confidence and convenience ahead of the competition. Venue’s advanced infotainment system features an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen system and rearview monitor. The 8-inch display includes both Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM for intuitive operation of the most commonly used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities. For those that opt for navigation, free Real-Time Traffic is provided by HERE and free map updates are included via Hyundai MapCare for 3 years.

For the ultimate level of convenience when it comes to remote-starting a car on a bitterly cold winter morning, Hyundai has its Blue Link® integrations with Amazon AlexaTM and Google AssistantTM. These integrations work by a customer simply asking an Alexa or Google Assistant–enabled device, like an Amazon EchoTM or Google HomeTM, to start their car. Voice commands will be sent to Hyundai vehicles only after Alexa or Google Home prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN). Additionally, Hyundai has enhanced the Remote Start with Climate Control feature to include control of the rear defroster and heated side mirrors (if equipped) into the Blue Link mobile app and the all-new MyHyundai.com.

Efficient Powertrain

Fuel economy is an important consideration for customers who purchase an entry-level vehicle. Venue won’t disappoint thanks to Hyundai’s Smartstream Gamma 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. The Dual Port Fuel Injection (DPFI) engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic. Based on internal estimates, Venue is estimated to deliver up to 33 miles per gallon (City/Highway combined).

Numerous design changes were made to the Smartstream Gamma 1.6 engine to realize fuel economy improvements while maintaining power and torque. To improve fuel economy, Venue incorporates a number of design changes including:

 High Tumble Combustion System by optimizing the port and valve shapes

 Maximized Thermal Efficiency by reducing the surface-to-volume ratio

 Cooling System Optimization incorporating a cross-flow configuration and narrow water jacket core to speed up cabin warming

 Dual Port Fuel Injection with improved injectors and optimized spray targeting with a sophisticated injection strategy

 Integrated Thermal Management System (ITMS) featuring a 2-way rotary control valve, distributing engine coolant to the radiator, transmission warmer and heater core module along with a 6-phase control strategy to prioritize coolant and heat flow for passenger comfort in cold weather and temperature management in hot weather

 High Ignition Energy EGR system with an external EGR cooler to expand the EGR-operated

region for improved fuel economy

Hyundai’s first and internally developed proprietary IVT offers a shift control strategy which enhances shift response through a continuous range of effective gear ratios. The ability to match a gear ratio with engine operating conditions provides a number of benefits including smooth transition of engine operating speeds and improved fuel efficiency.

SUV Utility

The SUV’s appealing interior space and comfortable cabin provide adequate space for the versatile urban commuter. Venue comes standard with a 60/40 split flat folding backseat to maximize utility for those trips to the farmer’s market or transporting musical instruments. With Venue’s SUV styling cues and utility, it is the ideal alternative to a subcompact car. For reference, the following highlights the size difference between its larger sibling, Kona.

Dimensions (in.)

Venue Kona Difference

Overall Length

158.9

164.0

(5.1)

Overall Width

69.7

70.9

(1.2)

Overall Height

61.6

61.0

0.6

Wheelbase

99.2

102.4

(3.2)

Interior (cu.-ft.)

Total Interior Volume

110.6

113.3

(2.7)

Passenger Interior Volume

91.9

94.1

(2.2)

Cargo Capacity, Rear Seats Up

18.7

19.2

(0.5)

Cargo Capacity, Rear Seats Down

31.9

45.8

(13.9)



Venue offers comfort and convenience features. The cargo space features a rear covering shelf for added privacy and can be conveniently stowed along the rear seatback when not being used. While, the dual level cargo floor feature provides flexibility to have the floor of the cargo area in either the top position - level with the seats when folded down, or at a lower position to accommodate taller cargo. Consumers will appreciate available convenience features such as Dual USBs, 3.5” TFT instrument cluster display to illustrate useful information, rearview camera and Bluetooth® hands-free phone. The leather-wrapped steering wheel provides daily comfort for the driver.

Fun, Youthful Colors

To complement the dramatic design, Venue is available with fun, youthful colors. A total of eight exterior colors are available, including Ceramic White, Black Noir, Steller Silver, Galactic Gray, Scarlet Red, Intense Blue, Green Apple and Denim. Denim can be coupled with denim cloth and leatherette interior with a white contrasting roof. Venue offers a choice of gray or black cloth interiors. An all-new two-tone roof, power sunroof and privacy glass contribute further to the head-turning style options.

Venue Naming

Hyundai’s naming theme for SUVs has typically been a city or place. The new entry SUV name references a ‘place’ people want to be seen in. The vehicle embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be,’ while reaching the final desired destination, wherever that may be. The Venue symbolizes a trendy, unique style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest and smallest SUV. For first time vehicle owners, Venue offers relaxation and protection with its standard safety features at an affordable price.

Peace of Mind with America’s Best Warranty

All Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes the 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty; Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.