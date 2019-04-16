Hide press release Show press release

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 models

Stylish all-rounder with racetrack genes

Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG is updating the successful GLC 63 models with sharpened vehicle dynamics, optimized connectivity, and the newly optional MBUX Interior Assistant. The SUV and coupe receive a new, even more distinctive light design as well as the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays. The new dynamic handling control, AMG DYNAMICS, and the standard electronically controlled locking differential, facilitate versatile and engaging driving experiences. The SUV and coupe are also the only vehicles in this competitive space to be powered by an eight-cylinder biturbo. Maximum driving pleasure is ensured by the air suspension with adaptive damping, the all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, and the high-performance brake system. The mid-size performance SUV also offers plenty of space for passengers and luggage, extensive safety features, and a high level of comfort on long journeys.

With an officially measured and notarized lap time of 7.49.369 minutes, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S is currently the fastest SUV in the world on the North Loop of the Nürburgring.

"The lap record on the North Loop has proven to impressive effect that the GLC 63 is right at the top of its segment in terms of vehicle dynamics. With our V8 biturbo, we hold a decisive USP in the competitive environment. With AMG DYNAMICS we were able to hone the vehicle dynamics even more and also further increase the suitability for everyday use and the connectivity with MBUX. This makes the GLC 63 an all-rounder for every occasion," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The new features at a glance:

 New headlamp design

 New tail lamp design

 New, optional 21-inch light-alloy wheels

 New 3.5-inch twin tailpipe trims in a trapezoidal design

 New paint color, Graphite Grey Metallic

 MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays, touchscreen display, voice control and optional MBUX Interior Assistant

 New AMG steering wheel with Touch Control buttons and steering wheel buttons (AMG DRIVE UNIT standard on S model)

 New upholstery Magma Grey/Black Nappa leather with yellow contrasting topstitching

 Electronically controlled locking differential standard on all models

 New AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program "Slippery"

 Dynamic handling control AMG DYNAMICS with three/four (S model) agility modes

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe is available in base 63 or 63 S model variants. The AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine generates 469 hp in the 63 models or 503 hp in the 63 S, with a maximum torque of 479 and 516 lb-ft, respectively. The GLC 63 Coupe completes acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the 63 S model clocks in at just 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 155 mph (electronically limited) or 174 mph (S model). The impressive driving dynamics are enhanced by the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, the electronically controlled differential lock, which is now also standard on all variants, and the dynamic engine mounts, which are standard equipment on the S model.

Expressive front with restyled headlamps

On the exterior, the expressive front section with an AMG-specific grille widens towards the bottom and the vertical black slats immediately catch the eye. The restyled, slim, LED High Performance headlamps reinforce the visual presence with a flared look on the daytime running lamps.

The wide front bumper features a jet-wing design, combined with a large front splitter, which emphasize the power of these new models. With a fine-mesh grille, a view of the cooling technology is provided – a typical attribute seen in the world of motorsports, and a further differentiation from other GLC models. Wider wheel arch cladding at the front and rear also accentuate the dynamic appearance.

The side sill panels give the SUV and coupe a visually lower profile while elongating the overall lines. The wide rear bumper and diffuser dominate the muscular rear. The redesigned LED tail lamps also ensure an inimitable light signature – with distinctive blocks in a backlit edge-light design. Two trapezoidal twin-tailpipes in high-sheen chrome round off the exhaust system.

The S-model is distinguished visually by exclusive design highlights. These include longitudinal panels with inserts in matte Iridium Silver, along with rear bumper diffuser fins and a diffuser trim strip in matte Iridium Silver.

Listens to words and reacts to gestures: the MBUX infotainment system

The new MBUX infotainment system helps make the vehicle well suited for everyday use. Whether it's operated via the touchpad, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel, through the voice control or the MBUX Interior Assistant, the operating system of the GLC 63 is as versatile as it is flexible. All options enable the control tasks to be carried out as conveniently, quickly and appropriately to the situation as possible.

With the newly optional MBUX Interior Assistant, select functions can be operated without touch, and the reading light can be switched on and off as well. The advanced 3D camera system makes operation easier for the driver and front passenger through approach detection, illumination support, and rapid access to favorites. To do this, it evaluates hand movements in the area between the media display and touchpad. In practice this means as soon as the hand approaches the touchscreen or touchpad, the MBUX Interior Assistant depicts certain control elements on the media display in enlarged form or highlights them.

This applies to the menus of the home screen, radio/media, map navigation, Active Parking Assist and the seat adjustment.

The assistant differentiates between driver and passenger interaction and recognizes certain hand positions and movements. The interaction area for the MBUX Interior Assistant is in front of the media display up to the center console, including the touchpad between the driver and the front passenger.

The trailblazing voice control activated with the words "Hey Mercedes" is also on-board. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognizes and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly.

The driver receives visual information via the 12.3 inch instrument cluster on the left and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display on the right. With three AMG- specific display styles of "Classic," "Sport" or "Supersport," it brings vehicle functions into vivid display.

Additional information for an even sportier driving experience

Via the specific AMG menu, the driver is able to display a host of additional information to make the driving experience even sportier, such as Warm-up, Setup, G-Force or Engine Data. The visualizations in the central touchscreen display enable additional vehicle functions to be experienced as well, through animated presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems and the available AMG TRACK PACE. There is also the AMG TRACK PACE view in the optional head-up display with circuit graphics, bends, braking points, delta speed and absolute times.

In addition, there is a digital display of the speed and the currently engaged gear. Manual transmission mode is identified by a yellow "M" and a prompt to shift up when reaching maximum engine speed, a touch inspired by the world of Formula 1.

Ergonomics, functionality and quality at the highest level: the interior

The interior highlights an emphasis on excellent driving dynamics found throughout the new GLC 63 models. The driver and front passenger enjoy standard sports seats, featuring MB-Tex combined with DINAMICA microfiber, combining excellent lateral support and ideal driving ergonomics.

The instrument panel is trimmed in black MB-Tex with contrasting topstitching as standard. This high-grade look is enhanced by aluminum trim elements. The touchpad is flanked by the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT switch, and numerous AMG-specific controls, such as: the button for the 3-stage AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension, 3-stage ESP® and the button for the AMG Performance exhaust system with flap control.

The S model comes with an even more extensive equipment portfolio, including the AMG performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber, AMG badges in the front head restraints, along with leather appointments and an AMG instrument cluster with red highlights.

New AMG performance steering wheel: standard

An aggressive and sporty design, high grip surfaces, and a heavily contoured rim with intuitive operation are key attributes of the new AMG performance steering wheel, equipped as standard. It features a flat-bottom and is perforated in the grip area. The galvanized steering wheel gearshift paddles allow an even sportier driving style with manual gear shifting. On the S model, the steering wheel comes as standard with a rim in Black Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber. The AMG performance steering wheel is optionally available in Nappa leather with trim in DINAMICA all-round as well as DINAMICA with trim in high-gloss carbon fiber.

The integrated Touch Control buttons can be used to control functions of the instrument cluster and the infotainment system by means of horizontal and vertical finger swipes. The innovative AMG DRIVE UNIT steering wheel buttons are standard on the S model. The AMG DRIVE UNIT’s drive programs are controlled and depicted on the integrated LCD display using the round controller. Using the two freely configurable display buttons, additional AMG functions can be operated directly within reach on the steering wheel.

The performance seats

The optional AMG Performance seats provide optimal lateral support thanks to the special design of the seat side bolster and backrest. The performance seats also lend the interior an even sportier character with their integrated head restraints. The seat heating ensures pleasant seating comfort even during a hot summer day.

More agility with high stability: AMG DYNAMICS

Depending on the engine, up to six drive programs are available:

"Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+", "Individual" and "RACE" (S model only). The programs are linked to the AMG DYNAMICS agility control, which means that the handling characteristics of the GLC 63 can be set to meet various requirements and driving conditions with even more differentiation.

Behind the umbrella term AMG DYNAMICS are the agility functions "Basic", "Advanced", "Pro" and "Master" (S model only), which are automatically selected by the respective drive program. Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response time of the engine, transmission, steering and suspension, the torque distribution of the all-wheel drive system, the interventions by the electronically controlled locking differential and the control thresholds of the completely redeveloped ESP®, are intelligently adapted according to the drive program.

 "Basic" is assigned to the "Slippery" and "Comfort" drive programs. In this case, the GLC 63 shows very stable handling with high damping

 "Advanced" is activated in the "Sport" program. The GLC 63 is then neutrally balanced. The lower yaw damping, lower steering angle requirement and enhanced agility support dynamic maneuvers, such as driving on winding country roads

 “Pro” (abbreviation for “professional”) is part of the “Sport+” program. In “Pro” the driver receives even more assistance for dynamic driving maneuvers, while agility and precision are further enhanced when taking corners.

 "Master" (only in the S model) is coupled with the RACE drive program. "Master" mode is aimed at drivers who want to experience driving enjoyment on closed-off circuits. “Master” offers an extremely neutral vehicle balance, low steer angle requirement and more agile steering. In this way, “Master” ensures maximum agility and fully exploits the dynamic potential.

Independent of the drive programs, the driver can use the buttons in the center console to directly select manual transmission mode, their preferred suspension setting and the ideal exhaust characteristics.

The only models with a V8 biturbo

The 4.0-liter eight-cylinder biturbo engine is a well-regarded power plant found in other high performance AMG models. A characteristic feature is the two turbochargers are positioned not on the outside of the cylinder banks, but inside the cylinder "V". The main advantages of this design are the compact engine construction and optimal response. The spray-guided direct fuel injection system ensures clean and efficient combustion with high thermodynamic efficiency. Fast-acting piezo injectors enable multiple injections to be delivered to the engine on demand and with high precision.

The extensive engine cooling system ensures the engine's performance even under extreme loads. The same is true for the flow-optimized cylinder heads, which are made of a special heat-resistant alloy. Continuous adjustment of the intake and exhaust camshafts improves power delivery and efficiency. It delivers excellent throttle response and optimizes the charge cycle for every operating point. An oil pump with variable control also contributes to low fuel consumption.

One mechanic assembles each engine in the engine shop in Affalterbach according to the "one man - one engine" principle.

The unique and powerful V8 engine sound comes courtesy of an exhaust system with adjustable flap technology. The flaps are controlled by a map and automatically operate depending on the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program, the power demanded by the driver and the engine speed. The Performance exhaust system also allows the sound to be modulated at the press of a button.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT ® MCT 9-speed transmission

A wet start-off clutch replaces the torque converter on the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission. It saves weight and optimizes response to accelerator pedal commands, especially when accelerating or coming off the power.

The multiple downshift function allows for quick bursts of speed, while the double-declutching function in the "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs makes for an even more exciting driving experience. Defined ignition adjustments also provide faster gearshifts in the other modes. In all modes moving off occurs in first gear in order to guarantee an exhilarating driving experience.

"Manual" mode can be selected using a separate button in the center console. The gear changes are based on the selected drive program, and the driver can now change gears using the paddles on the steering wheel. Moreover, the transmission stays in the selected gear and does not automatically shift up when the engine speed reaches the limit.

Delivers optimal grip: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

The intelligent AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines the advantages of various drive configurations in one: the fully variable torque distribution to the front and rear axles ensures optimal traction right up to the physical limit. The driver is also able to rely on high handling stability and a high level of safety under all conditions--in the dry, in the wet or in snow. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, because the intelligent control is incorporated into the overall vehicle systems.

An electromechanically controlled clutch allows the permanently driven rear axle to variably transfer power to the front axle. The best possible torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and driver's input. Transitions are seamless and based on a sophisticated matrix. Alongside traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration.

Ideal combination of driving enjoyment and comfort: the suspension

The agility, dynamic lateral acceleration and maximum grip of the new AMG GLC models are also thanks to the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with fully supporting multi-chamber air suspension and adaptive adjustable damping, which ensures exceptionally high levels of camber stability, driving dynamics and steering precision.

The front axle features a four-link design with special steering knuckles, optimized elastokinematics and radial brake connections. Independent wheel control and wheel suspension elements enable higher lateral acceleration with minimal torque steer.

The model-specific multi-link concept at the rear axle impresses with highly precise wheel control and increased rigidity. The AMG-specific rear axle carrier makes the wider track possible in comparison with the GLC from Mercedes- Benz, while the contact surfaces of the wheel bearings have been moved further outwards. Other measures include AMG-specific wheel carriers, stiffer elastokinematic tuning and higher negative camber.

Intelligent air for optimal driving characteristics

Thanks to a sporty spring and damper set-up and the adaptive damping adjustment, the new three-chamber air suspension combines exemplary driving dynamics with excellent comfort characteristics. The stiffness of the air springs can be adjusted over a wide range by activating or deactivating individual air chambers, making for perceptibly enhanced comfort and handling.

There are three degrees of spring tuning, depending on the selected drive program and current driving status. The spring rate is hardened automatically in the event of sudden load changes, fast cornering, heavy acceleration or heavy braking. This effectively reduces roll and pitch while stabilizing the performance SUV and coupe.

The adaptive damping is also part of the standard equipment. This fully automatic, electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The damping depends on the driving style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating point can be selected at all times, based on a broad scope of information relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example.

Via a switch on the center console or the available configurable switches on the steering wheel, the driver can select between three different sets of characteristics, including "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", and thus individually influence the driving experience — from highly comfortable to sporty and taut.

The GLC 63 SUV and Coupe, including the 63 S Coupe model, are equipped as standard with 20” twin 5-spoke light-alloy wheels 9.5J x 20 (front) and 10.0J x 20 (rear), with tires sized 265/45 R20 (front) and 295/40 R20 (rear). There are other, optional wheel and tire combinations, as well as forged wheels, up to sizes of 265/40 R 21 on 9.5 J x 21 on the front axle and 295/35 R 21 on 10.0 J x 21 wheels on the rear axle.

Perceptive and fast: the locking differential

For improved traction and driving dynamics, all models are equipped with an electronically controlled locking differential. This reduces the slip on the inside rear wheel when cornering, without any control intervention in the braking system. The result is that it allows the driver to accelerate out of corners earlier thanks to the improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speed, while the limited-slip differential also improves traction from a standstill.

The greatest benefit of electronic control is an even more sensitive and faster adjustment capability, which pushes the driving thresholds higher. The three- stage ESP® with "ESP ON", "ESP SPORT Handling Mode" and "ESP OFF" settings works in perfect unison with the rear-axle limited-slip differential and is optimally tuned to the outstanding dynamics.

Direct and with clear feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It impresses with its precise and authentic feedback, and can be preselected in two settings, "Comfort" or "Sport". Steering servo assistance is reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, and that the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. Furthermore, the power steering system is dependent on the current lateral acceleration, the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program or the damping adjustment setting.

S model with standard dynamic engine mounts

The more powerful GLC 63 S is equipped with dynamic engine mounts. These resolve the conflicting aims of comfort and dynamic performance by reducing vibrations in the engine/transmission unit. These dynamic mounts are instantly and variably able to adapt their rigidity to the driving conditions and style of driving. Soft engine mounts improve comfort, as they provide more effective decoupling of noise and vibration. However, handling and agility benefit from a generally stiffer mount set-up. The driver feels more connected to the vehicle when driving dynamically, as there is more feedback and the steering response is more direct. As a result, the driver benefits from a more precise driving sensation.

World premiere and market launch

The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 models celebrate their world premiere as part of the New York International Auto Show on April 16, 2019, and will be available in U.S. dealerships starting late 2019.