The 2020 Lincoln Corsair debuted this week at an event ahead of the 2019 New York Auto Show, as the brand’s smallest crossover, a space once occupied by the MKC. But the Corsair is a new car from the ground up and targets an even younger demographic for Lincoln.

Taking styling cues from bigger siblings like the Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, the Corsair pushes Lincoln’s design language further, differentiating it significantly from the platform-sharing Ford Escape. Even with its shorter proportions, the car maintains many of the same elegant lines, details, and even the sloping roof as the Aviator.

At launch, the Corsair offers two engine options. Standard is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton Meters) of torque, and optional is a 2.3-liter four-cylinder with a slight power bump, producing 280 hp (2,08 kilowatts) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). Lincoln engineers said a plug-in hybrid is on its way, but those powertrain details are still under wraps.

But, the Corsair makes its biggest statement with its interior. Standard is an 8.0-inch touchscreen across all trims, while an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster adds more functionality. Lincoln opted not to offer the Black Label package with the Corsair, however options such as the 24-way adjustable seats with massage and ambient lighting, and massive panoramic glass roof add to the experience. Exotic leather colors, matched with shapely wooden inserts, finish off what is undoubtedly the best part about the car.

Standard on all Corsair models is Lincoln’s basic suite of safety features, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and automatic high beams. In addition to the standard kit, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, reverse brake assist, and automatic park assist are optional. The Corsair also comes with phone-as-key technology, enabling owners to keep their key at home and use their smartphone instead. And yes, before you ask, there is a code-enabled entry method on the car’s door panel if your phone dies.

The Corsair enters the hottest segment of the SUV market right now, looking to steal customers from competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX, and Acura RDX. Pricing information is not yet available, but the car goes on sale later this year.

Source: Lincoln