Hyundai is ready to go below the Kona in its ever-growing SUV portfolio with the addition of the Venue. Debuting today at the 2019 New York Auto Show, the company’s seventh SUV is the smallest and most affordable of the high-riding lineup and aims to lure in young customers with a funky exterior design judging by what the teaser sketches are showing.

To get an idea about the model’s size, the larger Kona is 164 inches long, 70.9 inches wide, and 61 inches tall, with the wheelbase measuring 102.4 inches. We’ll have to wait for the full reveal coming in the next hours to learn about the Venue’s dimensions, but expect lower numbers from Hyundai’s new entry-level SUV.

The split headlight motif seen on the Kona and the Palisade flagship SUV continues on the Venue, but it has been reinterpreted to give the newcomer its own identity. The corporate “Cascading” grille looks quite interesting – at least in the teaser images – while the hood’s bulge is likely exaggerated. Speaking of which, the wheels look way too large for what will be an A-segment SUV, and the missing rear doors to give the body a sportier look will surely be added on the production model. At the back, there’s a rather thick pillar and a boxy upright rear end with square taillights setting it apart from the other Hyundai SUVs.

While the exterior styling is eccentric, the interior is straightforward with everything where you’d expect it to be. It creates quite the contrast with the unconventional bodywork and should be a familiar place for fans of the South Korean brand.

No word about the engines, but don’t expect anything too powerful since that would jack up the model’s price tag and consequently drive away potential buyers. A naturally aspirated 1.6-liter gasoline engine looks like a safe guess, and an automatic transmission is definitely on the agenda as hinted in the teaser.

Watch this space for the official unveiling of the Hyundai Venue straight from the New York Auto Show where Hyundai is also debuting the U.S.-spec 2020 Sonata already revealed in KDM guise.