Chevrolet finally acknowledged a new Corvette was coming, and even told us when. July 18 is when the first-ever mid-engined Corvette will lose its camouflage, but that doesn’t mean the parade of prototypes will disappear until then. Back on April 13 a full-on fleet was caught on camera hauling the mail on interstate 75 in Kentucky, headed north.

The video above comes from Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle on YouTube, and it’s interesting for a couple of reasons. There are three ‘Vettes in this particular convoy, but the lead car is different from the rest. Aside from not wearing heavy black tarp coverings on the outside, it has the “batwing” style spoiler that we’ve seen on a few prototypes. The two cars behind it are shielded with heavy camo so we can’t definitively say what wings are underneath, but the third one in line seems to have a considerably smaller bump at the back. Could Chevrolet still be deciding which spoiler to use? Or are multiple models being tested here?

The only thing Chevrolet has confirmed thus far is a reveal date, so there are still plenty of rumors about this car we have to suss out on our own. We’ve heard that Chevrolet will only offer a single model for the 2020 model year, and it could be the Stingray with a 6.2-liter V8 making somewhere in the 460-horsepower (343-kilowatt) range. Later models should add power, going all the way up to a possible 1,000-hp (745 kW) monster. It’s possible the different spoiler designs reveal some of these models.

In any case, the new C8 Corvette will almost certainly be the biggest automotive news for 2019, and possibly for the last 20 years. A mid-engined version of Chevrolet’s sports car first percolated all the way back in the mid-1960s, with a few prototypes appearing through the years since then. This is a car that’s literally been decades in the making, and as such, you know there’s all kinds of stress at GM headquarters to make sure the car lives up to expectation.

We’ll find out if it does on July 18.

Source: Corvette: Sales, News & Lifestyle via YouTube