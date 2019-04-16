The Porsche 911 GT3 and the even more hardcore GT3 RS have an overall setup with more of an emphasis on corner carving rather than straight-line speed. People still take them to the drag strip, though. This clip from Drag Times highlights just how little difference there is between a GT3 and GT3 RS in a quarter-mile race.

Both Porsches pack a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. The version in the GT3 produces 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) of torque. Additional tuning for the GT3 RS increases the output to 520 hp (388 kW) and 346 lb-ft (469 Nm). The two coupes have a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox driving the rear wheels. It's not clear whether the cars in this race are mechanically stock and whether they're running different tires.

Drag Times shows off two races for the pair of Porsches but doesn't provide times for the first one. In the initial run, the standard GT3 actually appears to take a very narrow victory over the GT3 RS. The less expensive machine only seems to have its nose ahead of the pricier one.

The second race actually has the time slip from the drag strip, so we don't want to spoil the results. It's also a very competitive run, though.

If you're planning to spend a whole lot of time at the drag strip, a 911 GT3 or GT3 RS probably isn't the ideal choice. For significantly less money, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye would get a buyer nearly the same quarter-mile times. Switch out the Dodge's stock Pirelli P-Zero tires for some purpose-made, drag-racing rubber, and the figures should drop even more.

Source: Drag Times via YouTube