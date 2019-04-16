Hide press release Show press release

The drag-oriented, street-legal 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is now National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) approved. The Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 was recently given the green light to be modified for competition in NHRA Stock and Super Stock Sportsman class competition for the 2019 season.

Named for the quarter-mile distance (1,320 feet), the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is powered by the 392 HEMI® V-8 engine that delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. With a quarter-mile elapsed time (E.T.) of 11.70 seconds at 115 miles per hour (mph), the showroom-stock Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is the fastest naturally aspirated, street-legal muscle car available.

The Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 can be modified for competition in NHRA according to Stock and Super Stock class rules. The vehicle will feature a class weight break of 8.72 and carry a minimum weight of 3,400 lbs. Contestants intending to compete at an NHRA event must meet any and all rules and regulations for the category they intend to enter.

A new “Angry Bee” interpretation of the legendary Dodge Super Bee logo marks the vehicle’s front fenders, instrument panel, headlamps, instrument gauge cluster startup splash screen and key fob. The street-to-strip muscle car is beginning to arrive in FCA US dealerships.

“With the new 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 hitting showrooms, we know it’s just a short time before the ‘Angry Bee’ is buzzing the quarter-mile in NHRA and NMCA competition,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The 1320 brings the drag racing technology we launched on the limited-production Demon and pairs it with the proven 392 HEMI engine to create a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer who may have one car that needs to do double duty — both at the drag strip and on the street.”

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is approved to be modified to race in hotly contested NHRA Stock Eliminator and Super Stock competition. In Stock Eliminator, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 fits directly into the “B” Stock category, with competitors able to move up and down to run in the “A” or “C” Stock classes.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 can compete in the SS/FA class in Super Stock, but is also eligible for other specific classifications such as SS/EA or SS/GA. Grassroots NHRA Sportsman racers will have more flexibility and opportunities to compete and win in a variety of Stock and Super Stock categories by adjusting the NHRA minimum vehicle weight.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 was first announced last year at the 2018 Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals near Denver. NHRA star and Dodge brand ambassador Leah Pritchett commemorated the vehicle’s unveiling by carrying a special “Angry Bee”-themed paint scheme on her Top Fuel dragster, which she drove all the way to the event win.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is also approved to race without modification in National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) events, making it a true street/strip vehicle. NMCA features both heads-up and bracket racing, one of the most popular forms of drag racing.



Created for the Quarter-mile

Dodge//SRT engineers added drag-specific components and technologies that allow the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 to hit both the street and the drag strip and deliver quick launches when the Christmas tree goes green at the quarter-mile. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 features include:

TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission – required equipment for the R/T Scat Pack 1320, replacing the standard manual transmission on the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

TransBrake – locks the output shaft of the automatic transmission to hold the car stationary before a standing start

Torque Reserve – works in conjunction with the TransBrake and Launch Control by managing fuel flow to cylinders and controlling spark advance or retard to balance engine rpm and torque to maximize power delivery and launch performance

Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal drag radials – all-new specially developed tires that deliver exceptional grip and consistency at the drag strip with minimal burnout preparation

SRT-tuned three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension (ADS) electronically re-tuned for the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320

Includes Drag Mode that, when engaged, optimizes weight transfer to the rear for best launch traction

Standard interior configuration has driver’s seat only to help reduce weight by approximately 114 pounds; front passenger seat and rear seat are available individually as $1 options

Performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential with 3.09 final drive

Extreme-duty 41-spline rear axle half shafts adopted from the Challenger SRT Demon

Line Lock – engages the front brakes to hold the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires

Launch Assist – uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip

Launch Control – controls tire slip during straight-line acceleration

Low Gloss Black 20 x 9.5-inch aluminum-forged wheels with knurled bead seats to minimize tire slip on the wheel

Brembo High-performance Brake Package with four-piston calipers

In drag strip testing compared with a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 shaves .3 seconds off the quarter-mile time to 11.70 seconds at 115 mph and cuts .3 seconds off the 0-60 mph acceleration time to 3.8 seconds.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Package adds $3,995 to the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $38,995 for the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack. The mandatory automatic transmission adds $1,595 and the destination charge adds $1,495.



Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Owners Receive Complimentary One-year Membership in NHRA and NMCA

Dodge is making it easy for Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 owners to spend a day at the races. Owners will receive complimentary, one-year memberships in the NHRA and NMCA for the 2019 season.

Vehicle ownership will be verified by calling the SRT Concierge (1-800-998-1110) for memberships to be activated. NHRA membership benefits include:

One-year subscription to National Dragster

NHRA Rule Book

Access to a membership hospitality center at every NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event

$10 off tickets to select NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events

10 percent off NHRA merchandise from NitroMall and NitroMall.com

Official NHRA membership card, collector's pin and decal

NMCA membership includes:

Complimentary entry to all six NMCA events to compete in the Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout category

Onsite drag racing instruction for first-time participants

Special parking inside the pit area

NMCA membership card and decals

One-year subscription to Fastest Street Car Magazine

Dodge also recently launched the all-new 1320 Club, which gives members the opportunity to show off their official drag strip accomplishments with pride and challenge themselves and fellow racers to best their times to earn a top spot on either the Stock or Modified 1320 Club Leaderboard. The 1320 Club lives on Dodge Garage, the brand’s digital content hub for racing and car enthusiasts.