The folks at Specialty Vehicle Engineering revive the famous GMC Syclone moniker for a new performance pickup using the modern GMC Canyon as a starting point. Where the original Syclones pack 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) from a 4.3-liter supercharged V6, the new ones have a supercharged 3.6-liter V6 pumping out a potent 455 hp (339 kW). Specialty Vehicle Engineering is only building 100 of the new pickups, so act quickly if you want one.

For a better sound, the supercharged engine runs through a stainless steel cat-back exhaust with a black, circular outlet exiting from each side of the rear. The pickups ride on 20-inch wheels that have a black finish and Syclone emblem on one of the five spokes.

To cope with the engine's extra performance, the modern Syclone uses six-piston front brake calipers with 13.6-inch slotted rotors, rather than the stock setup of four-piston stoppers acting on 12.2-inch discs. The trucks also ride on a revised suspension, including new spring bushings, shocks, and rear sway bar. The pieces drop the ride height two inches up front and five inches at the rear.

To dress up the appearance, Specialty Vehicle Engineering's Syclone has a hood bulge with chrome trim and a 455HP badge. There is also a body-color grille, side sill extensions, and rear bumper. Syclone badges adorn the body.

On the inside, the emblems appear on the seats, floor mats, and key fobs. A dash plaque displays the build number out of the 100-truck production run.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering is sharing more photos and the retails sales agreement with Motor1.com later.

The original Syclone is highly collectible today. GMC built 2,995 of them for the 1991 model year and 3 more for 1992. At the time, they were among the quickest accelerating new vehicles that a person could buy, including beating a Ferrari 348ts in a Car and Driver test at the time.

Source: Specialty Vehicle Engineering