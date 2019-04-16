These trucks even wear the original Syclone emblem.
The folks at Specialty Vehicle Engineering revive the famous GMC Syclone moniker for a new performance pickup using the modern GMC Canyon as a starting point. Where the original Syclones pack 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) from a 4.3-liter supercharged V6, the new ones have a supercharged 3.6-liter V6 pumping out a potent 455 hp (339 kW). Specialty Vehicle Engineering is only building 100 of the new pickups, so act quickly if you want one.
For a better sound, the supercharged engine runs through a stainless steel cat-back exhaust with a black, circular outlet exiting from each side of the rear. The pickups ride on 20-inch wheels that have a black finish and Syclone emblem on one of the five spokes.
To cope with the engine's extra performance, the modern Syclone uses six-piston front brake calipers with 13.6-inch slotted rotors, rather than the stock setup of four-piston stoppers acting on 12.2-inch discs. The trucks also ride on a revised suspension, including new spring bushings, shocks, and rear sway bar. The pieces drop the ride height two inches up front and five inches at the rear.
To dress up the appearance, Specialty Vehicle Engineering's Syclone has a hood bulge with chrome trim and a 455HP badge. There is also a body-color grille, side sill extensions, and rear bumper. Syclone badges adorn the body.
On the inside, the emblems appear on the seats, floor mats, and key fobs. A dash plaque displays the build number out of the 100-truck production run.
Specialty Vehicle Engineering is sharing more photos and the retails sales agreement with Motor1.com later.
The original Syclone is highly collectible today. GMC built 2,995 of them for the 1991 model year and 3 more for 1992. At the time, they were among the quickest accelerating new vehicles that a person could buy, including beating a Ferrari 348ts in a Car and Driver test at the time.
Source: Specialty Vehicle Engineering
Toms River, NJ, April 15th, 2019 – Specialty Vehicle Engineering is pleased to announce the 2019 SYCLONE, the most Iconic Performance Truck ever, now powered by a 455HP supercharged 3.6L V-6 engine. Only 100 Limited Edition, outrageously fast, 2019 SYCLONE Sport Trucks will be built, based on the 2019 GMC Canyon 2WD and 4WD extended cab truck, in all factory colors, and numbered from 1-100.
To properly balance the awesome power of the Supercharged 3.6L V-6, the SYCLONE includes a High Performance Brake Upgrade that features 6 – Piston Forged Front Calipers (stock is 4) in red, w/black SYCLONE graphics, and two-piece 13.6” diameter (stock is 12.2”) Slotted Front Rotors, to provide serious stopping power. Handling is enhanced by the addition of our Sport Suspension Package that lowers the truck 2” up front, 5” in the rear, and includes HD Traction Bars, HD Spring Bushings, Higher-Rated Front and Rear Performance Shock Absorbers, and a HD Rear Sway Bar. A Stainless Steel Cat-Back Dual Exit Exhaust System increases performance while providing a true sports car-like sound. Additional performance upgrades include 20” x 9” front and rear 5 spoke Alloy Wheels w/SYCLONE graphics on one spoke, and Y-rated front and rear performance tires.
Exterior features include unique OEM-Quality Composite Hood Insert w/455HP Chrome and Red Badges, Body-Color Composite Rocker Panel Extensions, OEM-Quality SYCLONE Door and Tailgate Badges, Body Color Front Grill Surround, Grill Bars, and Rear Bumper.
Interior upgrades include Custom Seat Trim Package featuring red SYCLONE Graphics Embroidered on Seat Back, Custom Front Floor Mats w/red SYCLONE Logo Embroidered on Mats, numbered SYCLONE Dash Plaque (1-100) with 455HP called out, and two SYCLONE numbered Key Fobs. Each of these 100 vehicles will include a numbered Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin.
For More Information contact Specialty Vehicle Engineering at (732) 240-3696 ext. 173