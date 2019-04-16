Hide press release Show press release

All-New Chevrolet Trailblazer and Tracker SUVs Make Their Global Debut at Auto Shanghai 2019

SHANGHAI – The all-new Chevrolet Trailblazer compact SUV and Tracker small SUV made their global debut today at Auto Shanghai 2019. The Redline variants on display will strengthen the brand’s presence in China, its second-largest market.

“Chevrolet has pivoted to a more youthful, fashionable, sporty and technological position, as its all-new products demonstrate,” said Scott Lawson, general director of Chevrolet for SAIC-GM. “With the Redline trim, Chevrolet is giving today’s consumers an even greater variety of products to cater to their individual needs and preferences.”

Since introducing the Suburban Carryall – the world’s first SUV – in 1935, Chevrolet has been committed to offering innovative products with world-leading technologies to SUV enthusiasts. From 1980 to 2018, Chevrolet sold more than 20 million SUVs globally.

“The all-new Trailblazer and Tracker are taking us to the next chapter of Chevrolet SUV design,” said Stuart Norris, design director of global Chevrolet compact SUVs. “With their lean muscularity, every member of the Chevrolet SUV family is reinforcing the brand’s focus on performance and capability.”

Chevrolet Trailblazer

The all-new Trailblazer compact SUV has a character all its own, bringing a bold and expressive look to the segment, not to mention a new level of personalization. It was inspired by the Chevrolet FNR-CarryAll concept SUV, which showcased the brand’s new-generation SUV design language.

The all-new Trailblazer has a single bold body line that alludes to its strength. It also gives the sides a tight outline and, coupled with the smooth roof design, provides the entire exterior a lean aesthetic look.

Distinguished sharp split LED headlights seamlessly connect with the central trim on Chevrolet’s signature dual-intake grille and the bumper. This gives the front a sporty and dynamic feeling. The adoption of 17-inch smoked black sporty wheel hubs and red and black Redline accessories adds to the distinctive youthful aura.

Chevrolet Tracker

The Tracker, Chevrolet’s new entry-level small SUV, is targeted at the internet generation. Its dynamic SUV posture with Z-shaped lines across the body delivers a youthful kinetic energy along with an angular visual effect.

The U-shaped surface on the hood adds a sense of power. It is complemented by full LED headlights. The Tracker’s panoramic skylight contributes to the feeling of spaciousness. It also conveys the model’s aspirational yet attainable craftsmanship.

The Tracker Redline has an even more dynamic appearance, with black Chevrolet bowties in front and back, Chevrolet’s classic black grille, 17-inch black 10-spoke wheel hubs, and other exclusive red and black elements. It reveals the inherent racing DNA found in all Chevrolet models.

The all-new Trailblazer and Tracker are among the 15 Chevrolet vehicles being shown at Auto Shanghai 2019, this year’s leading automotive event in China, which runs from April 16-25. Chevrolet is also displaying the all-new Monza family, Onix, Malibu XL family, Equinox family, Orlando family, Traverse, Camaro ZL1, Corvette C7 and FNR-CarryAll concept SUV.

