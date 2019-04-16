After providing the first glimpse at the Qs Inspiration Concept earlier this month, Infiniti has fully revealed the study which previews an athletic all-electric sedan. At the 2019 Auto Shanghai, the Japanese premium company said the concept offers a new approach on the segment with its raised driving position and all-wheel electric drive.

The good news here is that this is not just a design study – Infiniti says the Qs Inspiration previews “a forthcoming production model and hints at the company's electrified future” in general. The car rides on a completely new architecture which will be used as a foundation of future EVs.

63 Photos

Another important mission the vehicle has is to hint at the future design language of Infiniti for electric vehicles. The concept has been designed by a team of designers working under Karim Habib and the manufacturer believes it gives the traditional "three-box" sedan a new interpretation with new exterior proportions and a spacious, lounge-like interior.

"As designers, we are constantly inspired by the technology of our engineers and the Japanese design influences which are part of our DNA," Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for Global Design at Nissan commented.

Infiniti has also revealed its first-generation of electric vehicles will be designed and built in China for the local market. The luxury brand promises “high-performance, low-emissions models which offer a thrilling driving experience and total range confidence.” These should help Infiniti “reinvent” itself as a marque.

"China has the most growth potential for electric vehicles globally, especially in the premium segment," Christian Meunier, chairman of Infiniti, said. "The age of electrification presents us with an opportunity to renew our credentials as an innovative challenger brand, ready to move quickly and decisively in this growing and exciting area of the market."

Source: Infiniti