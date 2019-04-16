Following a teaser published last week, Lotus has released a somewhat vague sketch depicting the silhouette of its first all-new car in more than a decade. Type 130 is billed as being the first fully electric British hypercar and will be revealed in full later this year when the Norfolk-based marque will disclose all the juicy details. Speaking of which, Lotus promises some “remarkable details and specification” of what it believes to be a “tour de force.”

While the teaser sketch was published at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2019 in China, the car’s actual reveal will take place at the company’s birthplace in London. As far as the name is concerned, “Type 130” is a nod to several important models released by Lotus over the decades, kicking off with the Type 14 (Elite) from 1957 that will go down in history as the world’s first composite monocoque production road car.

Little else is known about the car, but Lotus CEO Phil Popham promises it will be “the most dynamically accomplished Lotus” ever and it will serve as a “turning point” for the brand while showcasing the company’s potential.

Lotus’ recent partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering might have something to do with the new Type 130. As per the agreement, the two will be jointly working on “advanced propulsion technologies,” with rumors pointing towards the development of a high-performance car. It is believed Williams will put its Formula E knowhow to good use by sharing with Lotus the progress it has made in battery systems.

The Lotus Type 130 is believed to have at least 1,000 horsepower and an all-wheel-drive system, while the unspecified battery pack could provide enough juice for more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) between charges.

We’ll have to wait a few more months for the full reveal, possibly with a proper name.

Source: Lotus

