If the new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Shooting Brake doesn't have enough performance for you, then check out this spy video of the upcoming AMG variant. The speedy variant takes all of the wagon's extra utility over the sedan and adds more excitement by boosting the engine output.

The recipe for the CLA 35 Shooting Brake is obvious. Take the standard version of the wagon, ditch the powertrain, and install the high-output 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the recently unveiled Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 sedan. The long-roof model will offer 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) as an upgrade over the CLA 250 with 221 hp (165 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will send this power to an all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring at the rear end. In the four-door, the setup accelerates the model to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 4.6 seconds, and the wagon should match this figure – if not equal it.

This spy video indicates that the wagon has similar styling tweaks as the sedan. The model would come standard with 18-inch wheels but with an optional 19-inch upgrade. The rear end wears a diffuser with exhausts that integrate into the corners.

The CLA 35 sedan has greater rigidity due to an aluminum shear panel underneath the engine and a pair of diagonal braces. These pieces likely carry over to the wagon, too.

The interior largely carries over from other CLA variants. The biggest tweak is the AMG-specific display modes for the MBUX infotainment system, including Classic, Sport and Supersport settings.

A debut date with the CLA 35 Shooting Brake isn't yet certain. With the CLA 35 sedan debuting at the New York Auto Show, expect the wagon's unveiling to be before the end of the year.

Source: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos via YouTube